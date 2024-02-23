Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets gear up to battle it out at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, with tipoff set for 10 p.m. EST. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the season series tied at 1-1.

The Warriors occupy the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a record of 28 wins and 26 losses. They have won eight of their past 10 outings and are riding a two-game win streak after defeating the LA Lakers 128-110 at home on Thursday. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to victory with 32 points, one rebound, eight assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are third-last in the Eastern Conference with a 14-41 record, having won four of their last 10 matchups. The Hornets are on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Utah Jazz 115-107 on the road on Friday. Miles Bridges had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to lead the Hornets to victory.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors injuries for Feb. 23

The Warriors have two names on their injury report: Chris Paul (Hand) is listed as out. Gary Payton (Illness) is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Charlotte Hornets injuries for Feb. 23

The Hornets have three names on their injury report: Mark Williams (Back) is listed out. LaMelo Ball (Ankle) and Davis Bertans (Knee) are reported as questionable and their participation will be a game-time decision.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG Stephen Curry Lester Ouinones Brandin Podziemski SG Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Gary Payton II* SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II* Lester Ouinones PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Draymond Green C Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starters 2nd 3rd PG LaMelo Ball* Tre Mann Vasilije Micic SG Cody Martin Seth Curry Brandon Miller SF Brandon Miller Miles Bridges Bryce McGowens PF Miles Bridges Davis Bertans* Grant Williams C Nick Richards Grant Williams Marques Bolden

(*) questionable

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Key matchups

The matchup could possibly see the return of LaMelo Ball for the Hornets after missing their previous 12 games. If Ball returns to action, we can expect a clash of skillful scoring and nifty assists from both teams through their point guards Stephen Curry and LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets have struggled this season but head into Friday's matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

The Hornets started winning games after they acquired impactful veterans such as Grant Williams and Seth Curry, along with Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans, during the trade deadline.

The Warriors had an on-and-off season until now. However, they have begun to pick up their stride in their quest to clinch a spot in the playoffs, or at least, keep their spot in the play-in tournament.

Friday's matchup will also feature a brother-on-brother rivalry, as Stephen Curry will play against his brother Seth Curry.