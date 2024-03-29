  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 29, 2024 17:04 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets round off their 2023-24 season series at Spectrum Center on Friday night. The Warriors beat the Hornets 97-84 when the teams met first at Chase Center on Feb. 23.

The Warriors overcame a rough shooting night from Steph Curry, who tallied only 15 points, shooting 5 of 14, including 3 of 11 from 3. Four others scored 10+ points to give Golden State a gritty win in a physically intense game.

Miles Bridges' 19 points and 11 rebounds were the only significant contribution for the shorthanded Hornets. The Warriors enter Friday's game as the favorites again behind back-to-back wins.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets injury reports for Mar. 29

Golden State Warriors injury report

Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric are questionable for the Warriors with knee soreness injuries.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, who is out for the remainder of the season with right ankle tendinopathy, Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle) and Mark Williams (back). Davis Bertans is probable with a nose fracture.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 29

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors will likely start Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt, with a frontline of Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. If Kuminga misses another game, Trayce Jackson-Davis will likely get a second consecutive start.

Point guardsSteph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones
Shooting guardsKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson Gary Payton II
Small forwardsAndrew WigginsMoses MoodyGui Santos
Power forwardsJonathan Kuminga*Dario Saric* Usman Garuba
Centers Draymond GreenTrayce Jackson-DavisKevon Looney

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

The Hornets will likely start Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann in the backcourt, Brandon Miller at small forward, Miles Bridges at power forward and Nick Richards at center.

Point guardsVasilije MicicNick Smith Jr. Amari Bailey
Shooting guardsTre Mann Bryce McGowens
Small forwardsBrandon MillerGrant Williams
Power forwardsMiles BridgesDavis Bertans*Leaky Black
Centers Nick RichardsMarques BoldenAleksej Pokusuveski

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets key matchups

The Warriors are the favorites, but they must take care of a few matchups that could cause problems for them. Andrew Wiggins vs. Brandon Miller is one of the duels that could be significant to the eventual outcome of the contest. Miller is one of the key players for the Hornets, who could be difficult to stop if he gets going. Wiggins must lean into his two-way potential to limit Miller's impact.

Another key matchup is between Detroit natives Draymond Green and Miles Bridges. The former will likely guard the Hornets' power forward if Jonathan Kuminga misses another game. Bridges has been one of the Hornets' best offensive options. Keeping him quiet could ease the Warriors' task of winning this contest.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?