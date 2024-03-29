Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets round off their 2023-24 season series at Spectrum Center on Friday night. The Warriors beat the Hornets 97-84 when the teams met first at Chase Center on Feb. 23.

The Warriors overcame a rough shooting night from Steph Curry, who tallied only 15 points, shooting 5 of 14, including 3 of 11 from 3. Four others scored 10+ points to give Golden State a gritty win in a physically intense game.

Miles Bridges' 19 points and 11 rebounds were the only significant contribution for the shorthanded Hornets. The Warriors enter Friday's game as the favorites again behind back-to-back wins.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets injury reports for Mar. 29

Golden State Warriors injury report

Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric are questionable for the Warriors with knee soreness injuries.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, who is out for the remainder of the season with right ankle tendinopathy, Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle) and Mark Williams (back). Davis Bertans is probable with a nose fracture.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 29

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors will likely start Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt, with a frontline of Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. If Kuminga misses another game, Trayce Jackson-Davis will likely get a second consecutive start.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Klay Thompson Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga* Dario Saric* Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

The Hornets will likely start Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann in the backcourt, Brandon Miller at small forward, Miles Bridges at power forward and Nick Richards at center.

Point guards Vasilije Micic Nick Smith Jr. Amari Bailey Shooting guards Tre Mann Bryce McGowens Small forwards Brandon Miller Grant Williams Power forwards Miles Bridges Davis Bertans* Leaky Black Centers Nick Richards Marques Bolden Aleksej Pokusuveski

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets key matchups

The Warriors are the favorites, but they must take care of a few matchups that could cause problems for them. Andrew Wiggins vs. Brandon Miller is one of the duels that could be significant to the eventual outcome of the contest. Miller is one of the key players for the Hornets, who could be difficult to stop if he gets going. Wiggins must lean into his two-way potential to limit Miller's impact.

Another key matchup is between Detroit natives Draymond Green and Miles Bridges. The former will likely guard the Hornets' power forward if Jonathan Kuminga misses another game. Bridges has been one of the Hornets' best offensive options. Keeping him quiet could ease the Warriors' task of winning this contest.