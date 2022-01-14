Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the United Center for a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
The teams have already met once in the regular season. The Warriors were the team that reigned supreme on the night (119-93), courtesy of a brilliant 40-point performance from Steph Curry.
Golden State has performed extremely well this season. Although the team has had a poor run in the past few games, they will try and get their campaign back on track with a good performance against the Bulls. Steph Curry has faced a bit of a dip in form over the past few games, however, the 33-year-old will try and put on a show in this game.
However, it is not going to be easy for Chef Curry and his team, as they are up against a Bulls team that has been in stellar form this season. Despite their loss against the Nets, the team from Chicago are still the top seed in the East. The team will be relying on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to perform in this game, as a victory in this encounter is essential for the team to maintain their status as the top seed in the East.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Warriors have reported Gary Payton II to be out of the game due to back tightness. Veteran forward Draymond Green's status for this game is unknown. He had been out for a few games due to a calf injury. James Wiseman will also be out for the game, as he is still recovering from a knee issue.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls have reported Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, Patrick Williams and Tyler Cook to be out of the game. Jones Jr. suffered a knee injury just 30 secs into the Bulls' game against the Nets. He is reported to be out action for nearly two to four weeks.
Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
Heading into the game against the Bulls, coach Steve Kerr will have to make a few adjustments as two of his defensive players are out of the game. The starting lineup of the Warriors will most likely have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the backcourt. Splash Bros are yet to have a big night since they reunited. Both will try and give in their best and lead the Dubs to a win. Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala will take positions on the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney keeps his position at center.
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls will come into the game hoping to bounce back after their blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Derrick Jones Jr. was added to the starting lineup last game but left the game due to a knee injury. He will most likely be replaced on the frontcourt by Alfonzo McKinnie. The youngster will partner Lonzo Ball on the frontcourt. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will spearhead the team from the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center.
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Steph Curry, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Andre Iguodala, Center - Kevon Looney
Chicago Bulls
Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Alfonzo McKinnie | Small Forward - Zach LaVine| Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.