Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls injury reports for January 12 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The Golden State Warriors commence a two-game road trip to the East Coast with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. The Warriors woeful run continued with a massive 141-105 loss in their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

The Warriors are now three games below .500 (17-20). Meanwhile, the Bulls are also three games below .500, but they are trending in the right direction with three consecutive wins entering Friday's game.

In their previous outing, the Bulls beat the Houston Rockets 124-119 in overtime. Several factors have contributed to the underwhelming seasons both teams have endured.

The Warriors are struggling to find a rhythm with starters Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out of form and defensive anchor Draymond Green's multiple suspensions.

Meanwhile, the Bulls also face issues with their on-court play because of their lack of cohesiveness on either end. The constant trade chatter around their star players isn't helping the team's case.

Injuries have also contributed to the multi-time NBA champions' struggles. Friday could see both teams depleted again.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls injury reports for January 12, 2024

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors will be without four players against the Chicago Bulls. Draymond Green remains, despite his suspension ending. Green is working on his return to court. Chris Paul is the other veteran on the injury report. Paul is out because of a hand fracture. He recently underwent surgery for the same.

Before Paul, Gary Payton II went down with a left hamstring strain and is out for multiple weeks. Moses Moody joined the injury absentees after sustaining a calf strain in the Warriors' last game.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green Out Reconditioning Chris Paul Out Hand fracture; surgery Moses Moody Out Calf strain Gary Payton II OUt Hamstring strain

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Bulls have a lengthy injury report, but barring Lonzo Ball, who has been out since January 2022, they don't have any of their prominent rotation players listed. Four of their six players are on G-League assignments.

Ball is out as he continues his recovery from knee surgery, while Torrey Craig is out with a plantar fascia strain. Julian Phillips is questionable because of G-League assignments. Onuralp Bitim, Henri Drell and Adama Sanogo are out because of G-League asssignments.

Player Status Injury Lonzo Ball Out Knee injury Onuralp Bitim Out G-League assignment Henri Drell Out G-League assignment Julian Phillips Questionable G-League assignment Adama Sanogo Out G-League assignment Torrey Craig Out Plantar fascia strain

Golden State Warriors injury report: When will Draymond Green return? Exploring possible date

Draymond Green is back with the Golden State Warriors. He's on their injury report and sidelined, but the former DPOY could be back in action on this road trip for the Warriors. Golden State HC Steve Kerr said that Green would be good to go whenever cleared by the team's medical staff.

However, he could make his debut on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks as he's traveling with the Warriors. Green could also make his debut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday or the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. He's widely expected to return in one of the final road games of this trip.