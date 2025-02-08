Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025

The Golden State Warriors hope to sweep the Chicago Bulls in the season series on Saturday. Golden State, which won 131-106 in the first encounter on Jan. 23, gets a boost with the debut of newly acquired star Jimmy Butler. The Dubs will parade Jimmy Buckets, Steph Curry and Draymond Green for the first time this season against Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Bulls begin a three-game home schedule with a rematch against the revamp Bay Area team. Chicago made changes before the trade deadline, but are not looking to challenge for the championship. Still, they hope to bounce back with a win after losing 127-108 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The United Center in Chicago will host the Warriors-Bulls rematch. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-275) vs. Bulls (+225)

Odds: Warriors (-7.0) vs. Bulls (+7.0)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o236.0 -110) vs. Bulls (u236.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Golden State Warriors started a brutal seven-game road swing with back-to-back losses to the Utah Jazz and LA Lakers. Steve Kerr’s team played well on offense, but their defense let them down. Jimmy Butler’s debut could improve the offense and give them an edge on defense.

Butler said that he’s ready to compete for a championship. The road begins on Friday in Chicago against the Bulls, who drafted him at No. 30 in the 2011 NBA draft.

The Chicago Bulls will finish the season with Nikola Vucevic, who the Dubs wanted to trade for, in the lineup. Zach LaVine is gone now, so the Bulls need hin, Josh Giddey, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to take up the slack left by the high-flying guard.

The Bulls could finally give rookie Matas Buzelis the run he deserves after the LaVine trade. They will test their mettle against the revamped Warriors who will have a debuting star who once thrived in Chicago.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post

Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Coby White | SG: Ayo Dosunmu | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola Vucevic

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Jimmy Butler has not played since Jan. 21 in Miami’s 116-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished that game with 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Butler needs to adapt to a new system where he is the secondary option. The former Heat star likely fails to top his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan is leaning more on Coby White to put up points following the Zach LaVine trade. This month, he is averaging 21.3 points per game. He could continue leading Chicago’s offense and eke past his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls prediction

After reportedly going after Jimmy Butler for weeks, the Golden State Warriors eventually got their man. Butler will debut and likely give the Dubs the spark the Dubs have sorely needed. He could help the Warriors to a win against the Chicago Bulls and beat the -7.0 spread.

