Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 27, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will head to Illinois in search of their first win of the season against the Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors have had a disappointing start to the 2020-21 NBA season. They have lost their opening two games by a total of 65 points.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, December 27th, 8 PM ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are currently the worst team in the league after their 0-2 start.

“We need to win. Immediately.”



The main issue with the Warriors right now is their inability to shoot the ball. They have made just 10 three-pointers on the year, with 25.6% shooting from behind the arc.

If the Warriors want to beat the Chicago Bulls, they will need to re-establish themselves as the proficient shooting team that they have always been known to be.

The Golden State Warriors are also hoping to see the return of Draymond Green as he will be able to help distribute the ball and find open shooters.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Stephen Curry is the key player for the Golden State Warriors. However, he has started the year with just two three-pointers. The two-time MVP needs to be more aggressive to help his team earn their first win of the year.

Earlier on Saturday, Stephen Curry released a video where he made 5 straight minutes of three-pointers, calculating to 105 straight. This is a pretty clear sign that Curry is back into his shooting rhythm that was missing to start the season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Eric Paschall, C James Wiseman

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago bulls have also had difficulty in the early season, dropping their first two games to the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers.

Despite the 0-2 start, the Bulls' new coach Billy Donavan does not seem to be bothered by it, via the Chicago Bulls,

The issue for the Chicago Bulls this year is their focus levels. Here is what Zach LaVine had to say about the topic after their game against the Pacers:

"We have to fight. We can't let those lapses go that long."

The Young Bulls will need to stay focused and play a strong defense against the Golden State Warriors to come away with a win.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

Zach LaVine is the key player for the Chicago Bulls. LaVine needs to take the next step in his career in order for the Bulls to have a chance at the playoffs.

The guard is averaging 19.5 points to start the season. He will need to notch up his play even more to have a chance at earning a victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Patrick Williams, F Lauri Markkanen, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Warriors vs Bulls Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will likely beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

The Warriors are expected to come out of their shooting slump against a Chicago Bulls team that are struggling in their defensive rotations.

Where to watch Warriors vs Bulls

Local telecast of the game will be available on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

