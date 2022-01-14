Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the United Center in search of a win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

They have faced each other once already in the regular season. The Warriors reigned supreme on that occasion with a 119-93 scoreline. The winning margin was largely courtesy of a 40 point performance from Stephen Curry.

Despite having one of the best records in the Western Conference, Golden State has things to worry about heading into this encounter. They have dropped a few games in the past week, which has caused them to fall second in the conference.

Their most recent game against the Bucks ended in another disappointing loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up a triple-double to give the defending champions a 118-99 win on the night. Steph Curry and co will be desperate to get to a win soon and will come in all guns blazing on Friday.

However, their opponents on the night will be the Chicago Bulls team that leads the West. Although the blowout loss against the Nets was a big disappointment, a strong response could be expected from them. The team has some elite hoopers like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who are in the running to make All-Star appearances this season. Facing the Warriors is another stiff challenge for them, however, the team has proven to be resilient and will come in with hopes of grabbing the win and getting their campaign back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 14, 8:30 PM ET [Saturday, January 15, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Golden State Warriors Preview

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have had a fantastic campaign so far. Despite recent setbacks, the team is one of the contending franchises in the West. The Warriors have been playing without Draymond Green for the past couple of games. This could be one of the reasons the team has lost the past few games, as he is an integral part of the Dubs.

Steph Curry has not had a great time shooting the ball since the start of 2022, which the team has re-assured is not something they are worried about. The 33-year-old has time and again proven his abilities and is just one big performance away from getting back to his best.

Klay Thompson has been playing brilliantly since his return. Even after being out for two seasons, Klay's defense remains elite. He will be hoping to put on a great showing against the Bulls and lead the way for the team. A win in this game would be a great morale booster for the Warriors as they look to re-claim their spot at the top of the West.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry had a great start to the 2021-22 season. He was leading the MVP charts, but his recent dip in form has pushed him lower on the table. However, none of that seems to affect Curry, as he has a lot of confidence in himself. The 33-year-old is averaging 26.4 PPG this season and is shooting at 42% efficiency. His ability to take over games is known to all. Going up against the Bulls team, Curry will be keen to have a big night and once again silence all of his critics.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Andre Iguodala, C - Kevon Looney

Chicago Bulls Preview

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most improved teams this season. All of this credit goes to the resilience of the team and the signings the organization made during the offseason.

Despite facing a heavy defeat against the Nets, the Chicago Bulls currently placed at the top of the East with a 27-12 record. However, they cannot afford further setbacks, as teams like the Nets, Heat and the Bucks are closing in on them.

DeMar DeRozan has had a great season so far and is in the MVP conversation. Other players like Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic have great support to him and collectively the Bulls have been solid. The team is looking all set to make noise in the playoffs and would love to keep their top spot intact. Going up against the Warriors is not going to be easy for the team. However, they will take this challenge up and get the job done to maintain their solid position in the East.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points for the Chicago Bulls in the team's loss to the Nets. Things were looking good for the Bulls before the Nets went on a scoring run and eventually ran away with the win. The veteran has rightfully been named - 'The King of the Fourth Quarter' for his terrific abilities in the clutch.

He will be looking to bring all of that into play when the Bulls take on the Warriors. With reports surfing about Gary Payton II and Draymond Green being injured, DeRozan will be hoping to exploit the Warriors defense and make the most of it in the game at home.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, F - Alfonzo McKinnie, F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls have shown a lot of promise this season. They have a roster filled with talent and look like a team capable of going all the way in the postseason. Although the Warriors are going to be a tough matchup, the Bulls look like the team that will most likely walk away as winners in this game on Friday.

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Warriors and the Bulls will also be telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago.

Edited by Arnav