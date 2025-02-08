Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors begin a new era when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday with Jimmy Butler on the roster. Butler joined Steph Curry to form the league's new star duo, hoping to rejuvenate the slumping Warriors with 31 games left in the season. The Warriors begin this era a game under .500 (25-26), 11th in the West.

For Butler, he begins this chapter against his first team, the Bulls. The Warriors are favorites entering this matchup despite their poor form. They have more talent and are pushing for a playoff spot. On the other hand, the Bulls have committed to their rebuild by trading Zach LaVine and investing more in developing their young core.

The Warriors enter this clash behind a 120-112 loss against the LA Lakers. The Warriors fought valiantly in that game, nearly erasing a 26-point deficit in the second half. However, they eventually fell short. It was always going to be an uphill battle with a shorthanded roster with four players departing the team in the Butler trade.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Bulls have three losses and three wins in their previous six outings. The Timberwolves beat them 127-108 in their last game. It was a relatively close battle for three quarters until the Wolves pulled away with a 33-18 advantage in the fourth. Coby White had 20 points, and Josh Giddey finished with 19.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for Feb. 8

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga, who is recovering from a right ankle sprain. Moses Moody is probable, with a bilateral low back strain, while Gui Santos is questionable with a left knee patellar tendonitis.

Chicago Bulls injury report

The Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry as questionable. Ball is dealing with influenza, Horton-Tucker has a left lower leg injury, and Terry has a left knee contusion. Adama Sanogo is out with a left knee contusion.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 8

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors could start Steph Curry and Buddy Hield in the backcourt, with Jimmy Butler at small forward, Draymond Green at the four and Quentin Post at center.

PG Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Pat Spencer SG Buddy Hield Gary Payton II SF Jimmy Butler Moses Moody PF Draymond Green Gui Santos Jackson Rowe C Quentin Post Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

The Bulls could start Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with Coby White at small forward, Matas Buzelis at the four and Nikola Vucevic at center.

PG Josh Giddey Tre Jones Ayo Dosunmu SG Lonzo Ball Kevin Huerter Talen Horton-Tucker SF Coby White Patrick Williams Dalen Terry PF Matas Buzelis Julian Phillips C Nikola Vucevic Jalen Smith Zach Collins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback