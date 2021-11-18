Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to host the Golden State Warriors at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, November 18th.

The Golden State Warriors head into this game on the back of a 117-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, will head into this back-to-back game after a 99-109 loss to the Nets.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Stephen Curry may sit out the game againstv the Cavaliers due to a left hip contusion

The Golden State Warriors have had no major run-ins with injuries early on in the season. The only major injuries on the Golden State Warriors roster are in the form of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to injury. Primed to make a return to the side in the next few months, Klay Thompson's return is highly anticipated by fans of the sport.

James Wiseman is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return later this month.

Two new additions to the injury report see Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry with hip injuries. They have been listed as questionable for the next game against Cleveland.

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Warriors PG Stephen Curry (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Cavaliers. NBA INJURY ALERT: Warriors PG Stephen Curry (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Cavaliers. https://t.co/bkXAGyYuI7

Player Name: Status: Reason: Stephen Curry Questionable Hip Andre Iguodala Questionable Hip Klay Thompson Out ACL James Wiseman Out Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Evan Mobley attempts to score a layup at the Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers game

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have seen a number of injured players on their roster. The list continues to grow with the most recent addition of Evan Mobley due to an elbow injury.

InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss 2-4 weeks with an elbow injury: insidehoops.com/blog/?p=26990 Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss 2-4 weeks with an elbow injury: insidehoops.com/blog/?p=26990

With four out of five starters injured, Darius Garland is the only healthy member of Cleveland's starting rotation. Jarrett Allen has been listed out due to illness. Lauri Markkanen has been listed as questionable as he undergoes reconditioning.

Collin Sexton could potentially miss the whole season due to a torn meniscus.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Collin Sexton Out Meniscus Jarrett Allen Questionable Illness Lauri Markkanen Out Recovery Evan Mobley Out Elbow

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. With solid rotational players coming off the bench, the Warriors' overall balance has helped bring early success to the side.

With the development of players such as Jordan Poole and Damion Lee, the Warriors have also enjoyed the contributions of the veterans on their roster. Draymond Green's leadership on both ends of the floor has played a massive role in this quick development of chemistry.

The signings of Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica have also paid off well. Additionally, the emergence of Gary Payton II as an absolute defensive stopper has garnered a lot of attention from the fans.

Golden State Warriors @warriors the Gary Payton II experience the Gary Payton II experience https://t.co/yWo9dLTgQO

While Stephen Curry may be questionable for the game against the Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors have all the necessary pieces to still be competitive if their superstar is sidelined.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have proven to be an exciting young team. With a 9-5 record to start the season, the unexpected success of the Cavaliers can be attributed to their ability to execute.

With the development of Darius Garland in the backcourt, the Cavaliers' frontcourt trio of Markkanen, Allen and Mobley has given them a strong inside presence on both ends of the floor. Allen's efficiency in the center spot is perfectly complimented by Markkanen and Mobley's ability to shoot the long ball.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have also enjoyed minutes from Ricky Rubio. The veteran signing has really aided the team in the scoring department.

With a number of players missing due to injury, Rubio has emerged as a solid scoring punch while also sharing playmaking duties with Garland.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5's

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Ricky Rubio | G - Darius Garland | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | C - Ed Davis

