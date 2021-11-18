Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to host the Golden State Warriors at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, November 18th.
The Golden State Warriors head into this game on the back of a 117-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, will head into this back-to-back game after a 99-109 loss to the Nets.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors have had no major run-ins with injuries early on in the season. The only major injuries on the Golden State Warriors roster are in the form of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.
Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to injury. Primed to make a return to the side in the next few months, Klay Thompson's return is highly anticipated by fans of the sport.
James Wiseman is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return later this month.
Two new additions to the injury report see Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry with hip injuries. They have been listed as questionable for the next game against Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have seen a number of injured players on their roster. The list continues to grow with the most recent addition of Evan Mobley due to an elbow injury.
With four out of five starters injured, Darius Garland is the only healthy member of Cleveland's starting rotation. Jarrett Allen has been listed out due to illness. Lauri Markkanen has been listed as questionable as he undergoes reconditioning.
Collin Sexton could potentially miss the whole season due to a torn meniscus.
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. With solid rotational players coming off the bench, the Warriors' overall balance has helped bring early success to the side.
With the development of players such as Jordan Poole and Damion Lee, the Warriors have also enjoyed the contributions of the veterans on their roster. Draymond Green's leadership on both ends of the floor has played a massive role in this quick development of chemistry.
The signings of Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica have also paid off well. Additionally, the emergence of Gary Payton II as an absolute defensive stopper has garnered a lot of attention from the fans.
While Stephen Curry may be questionable for the game against the Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors have all the necessary pieces to still be competitive if their superstar is sidelined.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have proven to be an exciting young team. With a 9-5 record to start the season, the unexpected success of the Cavaliers can be attributed to their ability to execute.
With the development of Darius Garland in the backcourt, the Cavaliers' frontcourt trio of Markkanen, Allen and Mobley has given them a strong inside presence on both ends of the floor. Allen's efficiency in the center spot is perfectly complimented by Markkanen and Mobley's ability to shoot the long ball.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have also enjoyed minutes from Ricky Rubio. The veteran signing has really aided the team in the scoring department.
With a number of players missing due to injury, Rubio has emerged as a solid scoring punch while also sharing playmaking duties with Garland.
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5's
Golden State Warriors
G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney
Cleveland Cavaliers
ALSO READArticle Continues below
G - Ricky Rubio | G - Darius Garland | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | C - Ed Davis