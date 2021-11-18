Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to host the Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, November 18th.

Coming off their 117-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Warriors head into this game with the best record in the NBA and in peak form. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, will enter this contest on the back of a 99-109 loss also to the Nets.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, November 18th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, November 19th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors in action against the Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors will head into this game with some serious momentum. After handing a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors have established themselves as one of the best teams in the league.

They are the owners of a league-best 12-2 record so far. The Golden State Warriors' overall offensive schemes have come to fruition with the development of players such as Jordan Poole and Damion Lee.

Key players such as Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. have also offered their scoring talents to the side. The Warriors have immense depth on their roster as well.

An impressive aspect of the Golden State Warriors this season has been their defensive capability. Anchored by Draymond Green, the Warriors have had some of the best defensive rotations and have seen some great minutes by players such as Gary Payton II.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 12-2 ... and Klay isn't even back yet 😮 The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 12-2 ... and Klay isn't even back yet 😮 https://t.co/qOPdJnGJjD

While the Golden State Warriors are still waiting on the return of Klay Thompson this season, the side looks like a championship contender even without him.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry looks to make a play for the Golden State Warriors.

A key player for the Golden State Warriors in this game will be Stephen Curry. Curry has been in peak form as he makes strong arguments for the MVP award this season.

Coming off a 37-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry was on fire from the field. While he is equally responsible for facilitating offense, his constant weaving through defenses has created plenty of opportunities to make plays.

An impressive aspect of Stephen Curry's game this season has been his engagement on the defensive end. Finding a way to pick pockets and disrupt plays, Curry is the Warriors' leader in steals with 1.7 steals averaged per game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the Brooklyn Nets

Coming off their loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fallen to a 9-7 record for the season. With a two-game losing slide building up, the Cavaliers will have more problems to deal with going forward.

A large number of players have been sidelined, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers severely shorthanded early in the season. One of the biggest issues is in their big-man rotation.

The absences of Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have left Cleveland with no real inside presence. The franchise may also see Collin Sexton potentially sit out the rest of the season due to a meniscus tear.

Consequently, the Cavaliers will rely upon the guard pair of Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland to carry the offensive load against the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio (left) attempts to steal the ball from James Harden

The key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into this game will be Ricky Rubio. A seasoned veteran point guard, Rubio has been a great signing for the Cavaliers this season.

The Spaniard has really stepped into the role of a starter since Collin Sexton's injury and enters this game on the back of a 25-point outing against the Nets. Rubio's newfound shooting stroke from the three-point line and his midrange shot have made him a reliable scorer for the side.

Additionally, Rubio's exceptional playmaking ability continues to see him run the Cleveland offense effectively. With a star caliber running mate in Darius Garland, getting the rest of the Cavaliers roster to contribute and get on the board will be a priority.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Ricky Rubio | G - Darius Garland | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | C - Ed Davis.

Warriors vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will likely emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers do have home court advantage. However, the absence of a solid big man on the roster will cause a number of issues given the rebounding abilities of Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

With the potential to create a number of second-chance opportunities, the Golden State Warriors offense could overwhelm the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch Warriors vs Cavaliers game?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WTAM/WMMS/WNZN.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra