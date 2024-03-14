Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 13)

The Golden State Warriors hit the road on Wednesday for a showdown with the Dallas Mavericks, despite missing key player Steph Curry, who's sidelined with a sprained ankle. Draymond Green was also unavailable, but the team had emerging talent like Jonathan Kuminga and seasoned veterans.

The game started with the home team swiftly taking the lead, but the Warriors caught up, fueled by Kuminga's stellar performance. Although Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving had strong showings, their teammates struggled to provide significant support as the first quarter ended 27-27.

In the second quarter, the Mavericks went on a 13-2 run, seizing control of the game. Despite Irving and Doncic's continued excellence, contributions from Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington bolstered the Mavericks' lead. Golden State faced challenges as Dallas focused their defense on containing Kuminga.

A timeout called by Steve Kerr provided a much-needed spark for the Warriors, as they responded with an impressive 11-0 run of their own, forcing the Mavericks to regroup. At halftime, Dallas led 48-42.

Top five moments from the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Here's a closer look at all the top moments and highlights from the marquee Western Conference clash:

#5 Brandin Podziemiski smoothly breaks down the defense

As coach Steve Kerr said, the Warriors rookie has been oozing with confidence. Without Draymond Green and Steph Curry, Brandin had to pick more for the Warriors' offense.

He rose to the occasion brilliantly, executing a pass through Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic to find the cutting Moses Moody.

#4 Moses Moody blows by Kyrie Irving

Moody gave Kyrie Irving a taste of his medicine when he was matched up with the opposing guard at the right corner.

Moody faked him with a jab move and quickly drove by the baseline, leaving him behind and rising up for the two-handed slam despite three Mavs defenders in the paint.

#3 Rookies with back-to-back block and dunk

Dante Exum located Dereck perfectly positioned under the rim and attempted a forceful dunk.

However, the Warriors rookie rose to the occasion, swatting the ball away with a thunderous block before it could find its mark, sending it out of bounds. The play didn't end there, though.

Showing lightning reflexes, Lively seized the loose ball, determined to finish what was started. With no opposition in sight, he delivered an emphatic and unchallenged slam dunk that reverberated throughout the arena, leaving no doubt about the outcome of the play.

#2 Josh Green makes an impossible alley-oop

Kyrie Irving spotted Josh Green streaking behind the Warriors backline defense, making a decisive cut towards the basket. With lightning-fast reflexes, Irving fired off a quick one-handed pass, which was slightly off-target.

Nevertheless, Green leaped gracefully, snatching the ball high above the rim with impeccable timing. With a fluid motion, he slammed down a thunderous two-handed dunk, igniting a roaring eruption of excitement throughout the American Airlines Center.

#1 Dereck Lively || produces the dunk of the year

Kyrie Irving mesmerized the Warriors' defense as he effortlessly dribbled his way through traffic, penetrating deep into the paint with both feet firmly planted. With an audacious move, he executed a no-look alley-oop pass, perfectly timed and aimed for the rookie sensation running alongside him.

With impeccable athleticism, the rookie soared through the air, reaching the peak of his jump just as the ball arrived. In a thunderous display of power and finesse, he emphatically slammed it home, posterizing Jonathan Kuminga and sending shockwaves through the arena.

The Mavericks eventually sealed a 109-99 at home, leading the Warriors 2-0 in their season series.