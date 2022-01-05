Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. It is a highly anticipated clash between two heavyweights in the Western Conference who have postseason ambitions.

The Golden State Warriors are coming into this sitting at the summit of the Western Conference standings with a 29-7 record and have won two straight games. They are 12-4 on the road this season and have won eight of their last 10 games. However, they are less than three games ahead of third seed the Utah Jazz, as the Steph Curry-led franchise will be hoping to increase the gap on their nearest rivals.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks come into the game sitting sixth in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 19-18 record as they hover around the 0.500 mark. They have won their last three games and currently hold a home record that reads 9-8. Led by Luka Dončić, the Mavericks will be hoping to close the five-game gap to fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health as the only absentees for the Warriors are Andre Iguodola, James Wiseman and Klay Thompson. Andre Iguodola is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a knee injury while James Wiseman continues to recover after entering health and safety protocols. Klay Thompson is nearing his return but the game came too soon for him.

Player Status Reason Klay Thompson Out ACL James Wiseman Questionable Covid-19 Andre Iguodala Questionable Knee

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kristaps Porziņģis will miss this game

The Dallas Mavericks have four absentees coming into this game against the Warriors. Kristaps Porziņģis will miss the game after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols along with Trey Burke. Boban Marjanović is also unavailable for selection after testing positive for Covid-19. The only other absentee for the Mavericks is Willie Cauley-Stein, citing personal reasons.

Player Status Reason Kristaps Porziņģis Out Covid-19 Boban Marjanović Out Covid-19 Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Trey Burke Out Covid-19

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will see Steph Curry and Jordan Poole man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care off by Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Kevon Looney is set to start as the center.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will see Luka Dončić and Reggie Bullocks start as the guards while Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber will start as the forwards. In the absence of Willie Cauley-Stein, Dwight Powell will start at the center spot.

Golden State Warriros vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard: Steph Curry; Shooting Guard: Jordan Poole; Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward: Draymond Green ; Center: Kevon Looney

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Dončić; Shooting Guard: Reggie Bullock; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Maxi Kleber; Center: Dwight Powell

