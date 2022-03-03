Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

The Warriors are second in a highly competitive Western Conference. They have a season record of 43 wins and 19 losses, and are seven games behind leaders Phoenix Suns.

They have an imperious home record this season, but on the road, the Warriors have won only 17 of their 29 games. They are on a two-game losing streak, and have won four of their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are fifth with a 37-25 season record as they look to close the gap on fourth-placed Utah Jazz, who are three games ahead. The Mavericks are coming into this game with momentum. They have won eight of their last ten games, and have won 20 of their 31 outings at home.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson against the New York Knicks

The Warriors are coming into the game with a key absentee in Draymond Green who is nursing a back injury, but is expected to be back soon.

Andre Iguodala (back injury) and James Wiseman (knee injury) are out of the game. Every other player on their roster is available for selection.

Player Status Reason Draymond Green Out Back James Wiseman Out Knee Andre Iguodala Out Back

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic in action

Unlike the Warriors, the Dallas-based side have a near-clean bill of health coming into this game.

Their only absentees are Trey Burke, who is questionable due to a shoulder injury. Frank Ntilikina and Marquese Chriss are ruled out due to ankle and knee injury, respectively.

Player Status Reason Marquese Chriss Out Knee Frank Ntilikina Out Ankle Trey Burke Questionable Shoulder

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors could see Steph Curry and Gary Payton II man the backcourt. The frontcourt should be taken care of by Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, while the center should be Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions. Dwight Powell is likely to start as center.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Steph Curry; G - Gary Payton II; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Klay Thompson; C - Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Reggie Bullock | C - Dwight Powell.

