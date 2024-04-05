Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for April 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks round off their season series in a high-stakes clash on Friday. The Warriors are 10th in the West with a 42-34 record. While they have seemingly locked in a play-in spot, their objective is to move up in the standings and gain a favorable seeding.

Meanwhile, the fifth-placed 46-30 Mavericks are looking to hold onto their seeding, with just over a handful of games left in the regular season. Teams sixth to ninth all have a legitimate shot at still getting into the top-six, with barely two or three games separating the teams.

The Warriors won the last game between the teams, but the Mavericks will hold the edge as the favorites, with homecourt advantage.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Apr. 5

The Warriors were without Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric in Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets. Kuminga and Saric are dealing with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins is day-to-day with an ankle injury he suffered against the Rockets.

Player Status Injury Andrew Wiggins Day-to-day Ankle injury Jonathan Kuminga Questionable Knee Dario Saric Questionable Knee

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Apr. 5

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green, who has an ankle injury, and Dereck Lively II because of a knee injury.

Player Status Injury Josh Green Out Ankle injury Dereck Lively II Out Knee injury

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks last game stats and summary

The Warriors and Mavericks faced off on Tuesday at Chase Center. The Warriors won that game 104-100 against all expectations. Dallas was coming off an 11-2 run and a seven-game winning streak, but it didn't matter as Golden State handled business at home behind a solid team effort.

Andrew Wiggins dropped 23 points, while five others scored in double digits. The key difference was better defense and winning the 50-50 plays, which handed the Warriors the edge in this game. They outrebounded the Mavericks 52-42 and scored 25 points off turnovers.

The Mavericks got solid games from Luka Doncic (30 points), Kyrie Irving (27 points) and PJ Washington (20 points). But the rest of the group struggled to score freely and contribute, another area the Warriors dominated.

Friday could be another close contest, and the Mavericks could gain from the Warriors potentially missing Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. The Mavericks, meanwhile, will have a nearly healthy roster available.

They also got the momentum back with a 109-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, with Irving and Doncic continuing their hot streak.