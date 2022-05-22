Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their Western Conference finals series after taking a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors initially thought their season had derailed when they assumed the worst when Steph Curry picked up an ankle injury against the Boston Celtics late in the regular season.

However, the sharpshooter returned during the 4-1 first-round win against the Denver Nuggets and this, coupled with the emergence of Jordan Poole as a bonafide third scoring option, helped the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been riding the momentum led by superstar Luka Doncic, as the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber have stepped up when needed, especially in the series against the Phoenix Suns. They have the offense to hurt any team on their day and will be looking to hold home court in Game 3 and 4.

Either way, this is an enticing matchup between two of the best teams in the Western Conference this year.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Andre Iguodola and James Wiseman continue to be absent from the traveling team, while Gary Payton II is also out due to an elbow injury he picked up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Andrew Wiggins has been listed as questionable due to soreness in his ankle.

Player Status Reason Andrew Wiggins Questionable Ankle James Wiseman Out Knee Gary Payton II Out Elbow Andre Iguodala Out Back

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only absentee as he's nursing a foot injury and recovering from surgery.

Player Status Reason Tim Hardway Jr. Out Foot

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds and Spreads - May 22nd, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Dallas Mavericks -135 Under 218.5 -2 Golden State Warriors +115 Over 218.5 +2

The Mavericks are coming into Game 3 as the slight favorites because of how good they have been at home this season. This, coupled with their ability to get hot on any given night from the perimeter, means that the odd makers believe that Dallas will win Game 3.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Steph Curry averaged 28 PPG in the series against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors have won the first two games.

Click here to bet on this matchup between the Mavericks and the Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic dropped 42 in Game 2. Dallas won 21 games on the road during the regular season. The Mavericks lost Game 1 by 25 points.

Click here to place a bet on Luka Doncic scoring more than 30 points in this game

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole should feature in the backcourt, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green should be the center.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



|| Film Session "I grew up watching (No. 5), played against him, and to see him do this on the highest stage, I'm so happy for him." @PlayStation || Film Session "I grew up watching (No. 5), played against him, and to see him do this on the highest stage, I'm so happy for him."@PlayStation || Film Session https://t.co/ni08HNsEr6

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up forward positions in the frontcourt, with Dwight Powell starting as the center.

The Warriors have won 22 games on the road this season. The series is currently 2-0 in the favor of Golden State. The Mavericks have won 29 games at home during the regular season.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Doncic; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Reggie Bullock; Center: Dwight Powell.

Edited by Parimal