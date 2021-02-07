Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Golden State Warriors look to wrap-up mini-series against the Dallas Mavericks with another win at American Airlines Center as MVP candidates Curry and Doncic go head to head once again.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks- Injury Update

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a long list of injuries and will be without a number of stars. Rookie of the Year candidate James Wiseman is out with a wrist sprain and is expected to return after one week. Center Kevon Looney, the last traditional center available for the Warriors is out with a sprained ankle and will be re-evaluated within two weeks. Eric Paschall is listed as questionable as he recovers from his knee injury. Marquese Chriss (leg injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles) are out for the season.

Only had 9 available players

& still scored a season-high 147 points in Dallas 💥



Game Rewind || @Verizon pic.twitter.com/i6L3LCjkEc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 5, 2021

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have reported no injuries at the moment.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks- Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are without a big man at the moment with both James Wiseman and Kevon Looney out with wrist and ankle sprains respectively. Draymond Green will once again take the floor as a starting center, with Juan Toscano-Anderson replacing him on the front-court alongside Andrew Wiggins who takes the injured Eric Paschall's (knee) place in the starting lineup. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped 40 points in the last game and has impressed everyone in the absence of Klay Thompson, will look to repeat his performance in the final game of this back to back contest. As usual, talisman Steph Curry will start the game as point guard for Steve Kerr's men and will be expected to create a huge impact.

Bench players Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder will be expected to play key roles as the depleted Warriors will look to preserve their starting players for the season ahead.

This lineup worked pretty well for the Golden State Warriors in the last game as they thrashed the Dallas Mavericks 116-147 and will be hoping they can replicate that performance once again.

Kelly Oubre Jr. with a new career-high 40 PTS (7 3PM) for the @warriors on TNT! 🌊 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2021

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks have been way too reliant on MVP candidate Luka Doncic which has hampered his chances to win the award this year. Once again he will be the key player for the Mavs. Alongside Luka taking the back-court will be point guard Josh Richardson who had a night to forget in the last game. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. looks likely to slide into the starting 5 alongside Porzingis, who will most likely be deployed at the power forward position. Center Willey Cauley-Stein looks set to comeback to the starting 5 to put pressure on the Warriors who are lacking size.

The Mavericks haven't had great support from their bench this season and will be hoping the likes of Dorian-Finney Smith, Trey Burke and big man Boban step up whenever called upon.

Porzingis in action.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks- Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G- Steph Curry, G- Kelly Oubre Jr, F- Juan Toscano-Anderson, F- Andrew Wiggins, C- Draymond Green

Dallas Mavericks

G- Josh Richardson, G- Luka Doncic, F- Kristaps Porzingis, F- Tim Hardaway Jr, C- Willey Cauley-Stein