Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - May 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Dallas to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the third game of their Western Conference Finals. The Warriors are leading the series 2-0.

The Warriors assumed the worst when Steph Curry picked up an ankle injury against the Boston Celtics. However, the sharpshooter returned during the 4-1 first round win against the Denver Nuggets. That, and the emergence of Jordan Poole as a bonafide third scoring option helped Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have rode on the exploits of superstar Luka Doncic. Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber have also stepped up to help them reach the Western Conference Finals. They have the offense to hurt any team on their day and will look to hold home court in Games 3 and 4.

Game Details

Game: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 22; 9 PM ET (Monday, May 23; 6:30 AM).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Klay Thompson against the Washington Wizards

The Warriors came into the postseason with fears their three key players - Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green - haven't had much time together on the court due to injury. However, with their next-man-up mentality, Poole has excelled after slotting into the starting five, allowing Curry to be eased back into the lineup.

With sharpshooters like Curry, Thompson and Poole, the Warriors have a three-headed monster who are a threat in the half court. With Green running the offense, the Warriors have re-established their championship credentials.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks ended the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have made a deep run into the postseason. Injuries have plagued them, and they have struggled to find consistency in defense as well, but they have a puncher's chance of beating the Warriors.

Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber have all made sizeable contributions. They will need to continue to complement their superstar if the Mavericks are to reach the NBA Finals.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Luka Doncic; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Reggie Bullock; Center: Dwight Powell.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds and Spreads - May 22nd, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Dallas Mavericks -135 Under 218.5 -2 Golden State Warriors +115 Over 218.5 +2

The Dallas Mavericks are coming into Game 3 as the marginal favorites because of how good they have been at home this season. That, coupled with their ability to get hot on any given night from the perimeter means the oddsmakers believe Dallas will win Game 3.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Steph Curry averaged 28 PPG against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors have won the first two games of this series.

Click here to bet on this matchup between the Mavericks and the Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic dropped 42 points in Game 2. Dallas won 21 games on the road during the regular season. The Mavericks lost Game 1 by 25 points.

Click here to place a bet on Luka Doncic scoring more than 30 points in this game.

Warriors vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The outcome of this game will come down to how the Mavericks get going offensively and complement Luka Doncic. The Warriors will hope to get a split and finish the job at home in Game 5, but one wouldn't put it past them to end the series in Dallas itself.

The Warriors have won 22 games on the road this season. The series is currently 2-0 in favor of Golden State. The Mavericks have won 29 games at home during the regular season.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Where to watch Warriors vs Mavericks?

You can catch live action between the two teams via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - TNT.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Game 3? Dallas Mavericks Golden State Warriors 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav