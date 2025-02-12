Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Eighth and tenth in the West lock horns when the Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. With both teams vying for a playoff spot, the spotlight is firmly on "Splash Brothers" Steph Curry continuing his hot streak and Klay Thompson's response.

It will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the previous two games split and closely contested. The Warriors won the opening game, led by Curry's then-season-high 37 points, in a 120-117 thriller. However, the next game saw Thompson scoring a season-high 29 points in a 143-133 win.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 12

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Warriors, so coach Steve Kerr may look to stick with the team that triumphed against the Bucks. Only Jonathan Kuminga remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury suffered at the start of the year. The forward has started training and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody are likely to be the starting five on Wednesday.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Buddy Hield Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Brandin Podziemski Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Jonathan Kuminga* Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Injuries have plagued the Mavs this season, especially the frontcourt. They are without four big men after Daniel Gafford (knee) joining Anthony Davis (groin), Dwight Powell (hip) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) in the treatment room. Gafford left Monday's overtime loss to the Kings early after playing only 10 minutes.

The Mavs' center is now PJ Washington, who's a doubt due to an ankle problem, and the same applies to Dante Exum (Achilles) as well.

Washington could replace Gafford in the starting lineup, along with Kessler Edwards, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Dante Exum.

Point Guards Kyrie Irving Jaden Hardy Spencer Dinwiddie Shooting Guards Klay Thompson Max Christie Small Forwards Kessler Edwards Olivier-Maxence Prosper Power Forwards Dante Exum Naji Marshall Anthony Davis* Centers P.J. Washington Kylor Kelly Dwight Powell*

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks preview

The Warriors are riding a newfound spell of momentum they haven't had since the start of the season. Jimmy Butler's arrival has massively helped them pick up huge wins against the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler's performance in both games offered a glimpse into how the versatile forward can influence games. It's fair to say that he may have turned the Warriors' season in the right direction. They will hope to use that as momentum to climb up the standings.

Meanwhile, it has been a season of turmoil, both on and off the court, for the Mavericks. Mass protests against the owner have created a toxic atmosphere around the franchise. That has crept into their performances and results as well, as the Mavs are 2-3 since the shock Luka Doncic trade.

They suffered a disappointing 129-128 overtime defeat to the Sacramento Kings in their most recent outing. Nevertheless, they still remain in the playoff race, so they will hope there are no further slip-ups.

