The Golden State Warriors continue their seven-game homestand on Wednesday in Texas when they visit the Dallas Mavericks at the hostile American Airlines Center. The Warriors are looking to capitalize on the turmoil in Dallas following the Luka Doncic trade to remain undefeated in the Jimmy Butler era.

Steph Curry has been playing great for the Warriors during the road trip, especially in the first two games with Butler that resulted in wins. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are 2-3 since trading Doncic to the LA Lakers.

Wednesday's game will be the third matchup of the season between the two teams. The Warriors won the first meeting in San Francisco on Nov. 12, which was Klay Thompson's first game back in the Bay Area. The Mavs bounced back with a 143-133 win on Dec. 15.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game Details and Odds

The Warriors-Mavericks game is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas at 9:30 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on ESPN, and locally available on channels NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and KFAA in Dallas.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Warriors (-207) vs. Mavericks (+170)

Spread: Warriors -5 (-110) vs. Mavericks +5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o233.5 (-108) vs. Mavericks u233.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Team Trends

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have evenly split their last 10 matchups with five wins each.

The Warriors are 19-11 this season when they are listed as the favorites.

The Mavericks have a record of 11-16 if they are the underdogs.

Golden State is 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games against the Mavericks.

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER six times in Golden State's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER twice in Dallas' past 11 contests.

Player Props

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on the four-time NBA champion to go OVER (-120) against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jimmy Butler is favored to go OVER (-125) 18.5 points via DraftKings. Expect the star forward to hit the mark and score at least 19 points.

Kyrie Irving has an over/under of 27.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on "Uncle Drew" to go OVER (-137) and have a scoring showdown with Curry.

Klay Thompson is favored to go UNDER (-125) 14.5 points. Expect the former Warrior to go OVER (-105) to have a big game versus his old team.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to beat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday due to the momentum they have since Jimmy Butler made his debut for the team. The Mavericks lost Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford to injuries, so a lot is riding on Kyrie Irving's shoulders.

The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the total going OVER 233.5 points.

