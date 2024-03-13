Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Dallas winning the previous game 132-122 on Dec. 30.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 13.

The Mavericks hold a 91-82 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Luka Doncic led Dallas in the win on Dec. 30 with 39 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and a block. The Warriors were led by Steph Curry’s 25 points and seven assists.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on WFAA/UniMas 49 and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (+245) vs. Mavericks (-300)

Spread: Warriors (+7.5) vs. Mavericks (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o235.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u235.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Warriors (34-30) are in the final play-in spot in the West. They won six of the past 10 games, including a 112-110 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson led Golden State in Steph Curry’s absence with 22 points and 21 points, respectively. Chris Paul had a near triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Mavericks (37-28) are eight in the West and are on a three-game win streak. Those wins came against the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. The latest win came against Chicago on Monday. Doncic had a triple-double (27 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds) in the 127-92 win.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups, subs and rotations

Steph Curry is the only name in the Warriors’ injury report with a right ankle injury. The earliest that he is expected to be back is Saturday against the LA Lakers. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Chris Paul SG: Klay Thompson SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

The Warriors’ key players off the bench should be Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody.

The Mavericks listed Brandon Williams out for Wednesday’s game with a left wrist pain. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

The Mavericks’ key substitutes should be Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II..

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Klay Thompson has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. He had 21 or more points in each of the past three games. With Curry still out, Thompson should bear the offensive load for Golden State and score over 21.5 points.

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 33.5 points for the game. Doncic leads the NBA in scoring for the season with 34.6 points. While Doncic is usually a good bet to go over his props, expect the Warriors to throw their best defenders at him. Thus, he could end the night with under 33.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are favored to win at home and rightly so. Golden State is without its primary offensive weapon in Steph Curry and that is a big factor behind Dallas’ odds to win. The home team should cover the spread for a win. It should be a high-scoring game with the team total going over 235.5 points.