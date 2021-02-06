Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center for their second consecutive NBA matchup for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Golden State Warriors romped to a comfortable 31-point victory as Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded his career best performance, chipping in with 40 points while Stephen Curry added a further 28. Both teams have playoff ambitions and have had their fair share of blips in the 2020-21 NBA season already.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6th, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, 7 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors were able to move on from a close defeat to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night with a resounding victory over the Dallas Mavericks last time around.

Stephen Curry has been in brilliant offensive form, and the Golden State Warriors find themselves at 7th spot in the Western Conference with a 12-10 record.

Only had 9 available players

Moreover, recent injuries to James Wiseman and Kevon looney have increased the pressure on the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. to produce more frequently than they had been so far. Draymond Green is also fit to start, and the Dallas Mavericks will require a spirited performance if they are to get some quick revenge.

Key player – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry will be up against Luka Doncic for the second time this week. The former league MVP has been in stellar form and averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists for the season. Steph has been a phenomal leader for the Golden State Warriors this season, especially in the absence of fellow Splash brother, Klay Thompson.

Despite their comfortable victory last time around, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will need be wary of a strong Dallas Mavericks side that will have their full roster to throw at them.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Draymond Green

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks need a quick change in fortunes if they are to get their playoff bid back on track. They were on a six game losing streak before a close victory over the Atlanta Hawks suggested that they had finally turned a corner.

Can the dynamic duo of Porzingis and Doncic get quick revenge against the Warriors?

However, the loss against the Golden State Warriors have raised questions, with their defensive intensity coming under the scanner again. Regardless, in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis they have a superstar duo that can carry the team to a string of victories. Apart from these two, there is also a need for players such as Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to increase their production.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

In Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks have arguably the greatest 21-year-old the league has seen. The Slovanian international is one of the frontrunners for the regular season MVP award this time around and is registering 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game.

The Dallas Mavericks have shown terrible form over the past few games, but have enough weapons to take down the Golden State Warriors, if everyone on the roster plays to their potential.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors vs Mavericks Match Prediction

In what is expected to be a close matchup, the Dallas Mavericks will be out for revenge after getting humbled by the Golden State Warriors last time around, that too despite their home advantage.

While a quick change in fortune is required for that to happen, the Dallas Mavericks certainly have the firepower to make it happen. Considering what happened the last time around, the Golden State Warriors go in as favorites, but one can't be certain of the result, especially with Luka motivated to get his team back on track.

Where to watch Warriors vs Mavericks?

This matchup will be telecasted nationally on TNT. Local coverage of the same will be only available on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.