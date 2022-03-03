Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will visit the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. It will be the last regular-season match-up between the two Western Conference teams, with the Mavericks currently leading the series by two games to one.

The Golden State Warriors started the season strong, going on multiple long winning streaks even without Klay Thompson in the picture. But as the season progressed, they hit some roadblocks, with Draymond Green’s absence being a major concern. Thompson is back and has shown signs of his old self, but consistency remains a problem.

The Golden State Warriors (43-19) are currently second in the West, trailing the Phoenix Suns by 6.5 games. They’re sitting on a two-game losing streak as they look to redeem themselves from a recent loss against the Mavericks. They will be disappointed with that result, having given away a sizeable lead in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have come to life recently, winning eight of their last ten games. Luka Doncic has been exceptional during this stretch, averaging 33.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Giving away Kristaps Porzingis to add shooters has proved to work in their favor, giving Doncic more of a free hand.

The Mavericks (37-25) are currently fifth in the Western Conference, with the fourth seed within their reach. The match-up against Golden State marks the start of a four-game home stand in which they will look to pick up maximum wins.

The run also includes a match-up against the Utah Jazz, who are likely to be their opponents in the first round of the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 3; 8:30 PM ET (Friday, March 4; 7:00 AM).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry dribbling the ball up the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors have looked good so far this season in terms of their offensive output and standings in the Western Conference. However, their last two games are proof that they’re not unbeatable.

Draymond Green has been out since early January due to back issues but surprisingly his absence is felt more on the offensive end. Defensively, the Warriors are still keeping up, ranking first in the league with a defensive rating of 105.

But it has become pretty evident now how much of an impact Green has on the Warriors’ system in offensive areas.

Key Player – Steph Curry

33-year-old Steph Curry has been leading the charge for the Warriors, averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 57 outings this season. He has not had a lot of trouble racking up points, but his deep shots are not falling with regularity.

As we have seen before, Curry is not someone who gets bogged down with missed shots, but rather changes the focus into getting his teammates going. Nevertheless, the all-time leader in three-pointers made will look to get back into his groove as soon as possible.

Although Steph Curry is the leader and is expected to perform on a nightly basis, Andrew Wiggins needs to step up and start supporting him. Wiggins will also have a vital role to play in the match against the Mavericks.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Steph Curry | Shooting Guard: Gary Payton | Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward: Moses Moody | Center: Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic has been crucial to the Dallas Mavericks excellent performance this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are just returning home after a five-game road trip, where they won four games. They lost only to the Utah Jazz by a mere five points during that run. Their unit has come together over the course of the season and they beat two formidable opponents in the Warriors and LA Lakers over their last two fixtures.

The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie has given them a reliable option on both ends of the floor. As a unit, the Mavericks are doing a good job in limiting the opponent’s scoring and are averaging 103.4 points allowed per game, which is the second-best in the league.

They will look to use the remainder of the season to try and jump up in the standings to secure home-court advantage for the playoffs.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

The Mavericks’ roster is constructed with Luka Doncic as the centerpiece and letting go of Porzingis meant they took another step in that direction. The franchise's faith in Doncic has been reciprocated, as he is slowly bringing himself into the MVP discussion with some stellar displays.

Throughout the season, Doncic has played 47 games, averaging 27.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. The Slovenian’s ability to contribute in every aspect of the game is what sets him apart and is the reason the Mavericks have been able to steadily rise up in the standings.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard: Luka Doncic | Small Forward: Reggie Bullock | Power Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith | Center: Dwight Powell.

Warriors vs Mavericks Match Prediction

In a clash between Curry and Doncic, who are both known for their scoring ability, the game is likely to tilt in the favor of the team that does better on defense. Momentum is on the Mavericks' side but you can never discount the Warriors' ability, especially if they hit top form.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks' match against the Golden State Warriors will be broadcast on Local TV - BSSW-DALNBCSBA. You can also catch the action live on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra