Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The Golden State Warriors come into their trip to the Chase Center on the back of four straight victories on the road. In a season filled with setbacks, the Warriors recently found momentum but are up against one of the most in-form teams in the NBA currently.

Riding on their duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks are on an 11-1 run and have improved to 45-29. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference and are up against a team looking to re-enter the reckoning for the playoffs this season.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Set to tip off at 7 PM ET on Apr. 2, the clash will be streamed live on multiple channels. This includes NBCSBA (local), TNT (national), along with multiple radio frequencies including 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network.

Moneyline: Warriors +230 vs. Mavericks -275

Spread: Warriors +7.5 (-115) | Mavericks -7.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): 232.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Warriors come into this trip off a commanding win over the San Antonio Spurs. Draymond Green scored 21 points and had 11 assists while Stephen Curry top-scored for his team with 33 points.

The win means the Warriors are now within spitting distance of Play-In rivals LA Lakers, who are ninth with a 42-33 record. However, it is clear that Curry and co. need to continue raking in wins to rise and salvage their season.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of another impressive victory over the Houston Rockets. Kyrie Irving and Doncic are in prime form, with the latter producing an epic 47-point, 12-rebound display in his last appearance. Dallas has gone from strength to strength and is reaping the benefits of having two of the most talented players in the NBA in top form.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups, subs and rotation

Both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward as the season heads into the business end. The Warriors are dealing with a couple of injuries and have listed Klay Thompson as questionable due to right foot tendinitis. They are also missing Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric and can be expected to stick to the same lineup as the last game.

Andrew Wiggins can again be expected to slot in alongside Draymond Green as a forward while Trayce Jackson-Davis will slot in at Center due to Kuminga’s absence. Stephen Curry might need a new guard partner if Thompson is not fit to play, with Chris Paul potentially stepping in.

Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington, on the other hand, will be the forwards for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving will start alongside Luka Doncic while Daniel Gafford is expected to take up center again.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic comes into the game off a headline performance and will again be expected to be the best player on the night. Kyrie Irving looks due a big performance while the Warriors will undoubtedly look to Stephen Curry to get them across the line.

Doncic’s past performances against the Warriors, coupled with his business-end form, mean that he can be expected to star against Curry and company once again.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the obvious second fiddle on paper, considering the absence of Jonathan Kuminga and the Mavericks’ impressive form of late. They have won 11 of their last 12 games and have multiple scoring threats who can take over the game.

The Mavericks are the obvious favorites for this matchup although the Warriors are always capable of producing a big night of their own. Still, all signs point to a straightforward Mavericks victory.