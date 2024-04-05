Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart for April 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks will compete in a highly anticipated Western Conference matchup on Friday night, Apr. 5. Golden State will look to crawl out of the tenth-place spot in the Western Conference before the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Dallas will be looking to close the lead on fourth place.

Dallas is fifth, just two games behind the LA Clippers, and one game ahead of the sixth-place Phoenix Suns. If the season were to end today, Golden State and the LA Lakers would compete in the 9/10 seed play-in game, while the Mavericks would compete against the Clippers in the first round.

With the stakes at an all-time high as we approach the end of the season, let's look at the starting lineups, depth charts and injuries for both teams.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks injuries, starting lineups and depth chart for April 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Before tonight's game, both teams submitted their injury reports to NBA.com. With that in mind, let's see which players are expected to and may miss tonight's game.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks injury report for Apr. 5, 2024

Golden State Warriors:

Dario Saric is out with lateral joint line pain in his right knee, while Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins are questionable.

Dallas Mavericks:

Greg Brown II, Josh Green and Dereck Lively II are out, while Maxi Kleber and Luka Doncic are questionable to play in the game.

Given his production and the team's heliocentric offense, Doncic's absence could spell trouble for the team.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Apr. 5 | 2023-24 NBA season

Let's look at projected starting lineups for the game and the depth charts for both teams.

Golden State Warriors:

Note: ** Indicates player who is uncertain to play.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins** Gary Payton II PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga** C Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

Dallas Mavericks:

Note: ** Indicates player who is uncertain to play.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic** Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Oliver-Maxence Prosper PF PJ Washington Maxi Kleber** C Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks key matchups

The Golden State vs. Dallas game tonight will see several key matchups on the court. Namely, the guard battle between Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving will be a show-stopping back-and-forth.

Similarly, Golden State big man Trayce Jackson-Davis has been impressive as of late. Let's see if Daniel Gafford can stop him. With the stakes at an all-time high for both teams as the season winds down, only time will tell how things play out.