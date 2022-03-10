Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors visit the Ball Arena in Colorado to take on the reigning MVP and the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and co. are up 3-0 in the head-to-head matchup against the Dubs this year and will look to sweep the season series in this clash.

The Golden State Warriors are in a rut of late. After starting the season as arguably the best team in basketball, they have now lost nine of their last 12 games. They are coming off a victory against the LA Clippers but it was another poor shooting performance by Stephen Curry. The Dubs are abysmal in their fourth-quarter statistics and they are losing winnable games down the stretch.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

He doesn't like how comfortable they've gotten with losing. He's determined to not let this vibe make its home on this team.



One step to that end: back to his old rotation.



theathletic.com/3165410/2022/0… Steph Curry himself sounded the alarm on the Warriors.He doesn't like how comfortable they've gotten with losing. He's determined to not let this vibe make its home on this team.One step to that end: back to his old rotation. Steph Curry himself sounded the alarm on the Warriors. He doesn't like how comfortable they've gotten with losing. He's determined to not let this vibe make its home on this team.One step to that end: back to his old rotation. theathletic.com/3165410/2022/0… https://t.co/Okc7TrkvBb

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are winning games by committee. They are severely undermanned but reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is dominating every aspect of the game. He has had a triple-double in four of the last six games and is averaging nearly 30 points a night in that span. He is also the NBA MVP frontrunner, according to several oddsmakers and publications.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nuggets have as many wins as the Sixers, Bulls, Mavs and Celtics.



They’re missing their 2nd and 3rd best players. The Nuggets have as many wins as the Sixers, Bulls, Mavs and Celtics.They’re missing their 2nd and 3rd best players. https://t.co/CLBQSnF4IU

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Moses Moody of the Golden State Warriors is congratulated by Stephen Curry

The Warriors have sent James Wiseman to the NBA G-League on assignment and he is nearing his return soon. He hasn't played any games this season and is expected to be back sometime this month.

Moreover, according to Draymond Green himself, he is targeting the March 14th game against the Wizards as his return date. He has been sidelined since January due to a spinal injury.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



Sources are Draymond. Sources say @Money23Green is targeting March 14 to make his return against the Wizards.Sources are Draymond. Sources say @Money23Green is targeting March 14 to make his return against the Wizards.Sources are Draymond. https://t.co/Ry2k2cN38S

Andre Iguodala remains out due to tightness in his lower back while Gary Payton II is out due to a sore knee. Additionally, Otto Porter Jr. is sidelined due to a general non-Covid illness. Chris Chiozza and Quinndary Weatherspoon join Wiseman in Santa Cruz for the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: James Wiseman Out G-League - On Assignment Draymond Green Out Left L5-S1 Disc Injury - Recovery Andre Iguodala Out Lower Back Tightness Gary Payton II Out Left Knee Soreness Otto Porter Jr. Out Illness Quinndary Weatherspoon Out G-League - Two-way Chris Chiozza Out G-League - Two-way

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

As they've done practically all season, the Nuggets remain without the services of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar. Zeke Nnaji was listed probable in their last game due to soreness but ended up playing 20 minutes on the night.

They are playing the second night of a back-to-back so the coach might rest certain players who are dealing with soreness or contusions. Bones Hyland and Will Barton are both questionable due to knee soreness and ankle sprain, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Fracture - Surgery Will Barton Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Bones Hyland Questionable Right Knee Soreness

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors could start the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, in the backcourt with Curry running the point. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney will likely start in the usual positions of small forward and center respectively.

Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play the role of the starting power forward in this game. Jordan Poole, Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee should get major minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will deploy their most recent lineup if Barton doesn't lace up for this clash. Nikola Jokic is the bonafide center with Aaron Gordon as the power forward and Davon Reed will fill the final frontcourt position.

Austin Rivers is expected to fill the shooting guard spot until Barton returns and Monte Morris will likely retain his point guard role. Jeff Green, JaMychal Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Facundo Campazzo will get the most minutes in the second unit.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney.

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Austin Rivers | F - Davon Reed | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Denver Golden State 4 votes so far