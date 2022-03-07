×
Create
Notifications

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Golden State superstar Steph Curry in action
Golden State superstar Steph Curry in action
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Preview

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Denver to take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Monday night.

The Warriors are second in a highly competitive Western Conference. They have a season record of 43 wins and 21 losses, and are eight games behind leaders Phoenix Suns. The Warriors have an imperious home record this season, but on the road, they have won only 17 of their 31 games. They are on a four-game losing streak, and have won just two of their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming into the game with a 38-26 season record, and currently occupy sixth spot in a highly competitive Western Conference. They have won eight of their last ten matchups, and are less than three games behind fourth seeds Utah Jazz.

Denver have won 19 of 30 games at home this season, thanks largely to the exploits of superstar and reigning MVP Nikola Jokić.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Warriors talisman Draymond Green
Warriors talisman Draymond Green

The Warriors are coming into this game with a key absentee in Draymond Green, who is nursing a back injury, but is expected to be back soon. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will also miss this clash due to their scheduled rest. Gary Payton II, meanwhile, is out due to a knee injury.

Player

Status 

Reason

Draymond GreenOut Back
Steph CurryOut  Rest
Klay ThompsonOut  Rest
Andre WigginsOut  Rest
Gary Payton IIOut Knee

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic against the Toronto Raptors
Nikola Jokic against the Toronto Raptors

Just as they've done all season long, the Nuggets will continue to be without the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Barring these two absentees, Denver will only be missing Will Barton Rivers, as he is out due to an ankle injury.

Player

Status 

Reason

Michael Porter Jr.Out  Back
Jamal MurrayOut  Knee
Will BartonOut Ankle

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors could see Jordan Poole and Damion Lee man the backcourt. The frontcourt should be taken care of by Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga, while the center could be Kevon Looney.

putting the work in https://t.co/y1l3kHJg63

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Bryn Forbes could be the starting guards for the Nuggets in this game, while the frontcourt could be manned by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Superstar Nikola Jokic should take up his usual center spot.

Aaron Gordan tonight: 28pts, 8reb, 2ast, 1stl 🙌 https://t.co/tslOi1KWd2

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole; G - Damion Lee; F - Otto Porter Jr.; F - Jonathan Kuminga; C - Kevon Looney.

Denver Nuggets

G: Monte Morris; G: Bryn Forbes; F: Aaron Gordon; F: Jeff Green; C: Nikola Jokic.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win this game?

Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी