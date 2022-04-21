Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will head to the Ball Arena in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their first round series of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Warriors have cruised to two straight victories, so the Nuggets will try to protect home court for the next two games.

The Warriors have been extremely dominant in the playoffs. Many analysts have started calling them the championship favorites as their firepower at both ends of the floor is off the charts.

Coach Steve Kerr deployed his death lineup in the first two games, which blew the game open on both occasions. The quintet of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green have been too lethal for the Denver defense to contend with. They scored 70 points in 19 minutes in Game 2, and the game was practically over.

The Nuggets have looked helpless in the series so far. Nikola Jokic is getting frustrated with his team's lack of aggression and shot-making, forcing him to attempt several ill-advised shots.

He has gone a combined 0-8 from the three-point range in the first two games. Moreover, Aaron Gordon hasn't contributed in this series, so the reigning MVP is left to carry the team on his back. The non-Jokic minutes have been a disaster for this team, so coach Mike Malone has to ensure they don't get swept again.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Things getting chippy on the Nuggets bench Things getting chippy on the Nuggets bench 👀 https://t.co/SbhGG6QU8I

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have listed Andre Iguodala as probable due to bilateral neck spasms, while James Wiseman remains out. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Iguodala practiced on Wednesday, and his neck is feeling better.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Probable Bilateral Neck Spasms James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets complains after his second technical foul in Game 2

The Nuggets remain without the services of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. as they have all season long. Murray hasn't been ruled out of the postseason yet, but if the team goes down 0-3, his return might get expedited.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 21st, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors (3) 2-0 -130 O 224 -2 Denver Nuggets (6) 0-2 +110 U 224 +2

The Warriors are favored to win this game, but their odds have dropped compared to that in Games 1 and 2 because this clash is at the Nuggets' home in Colorado. However, coach Mike Malone believes the Nuggets might not have much of a homecourt advantage, as the traveling fanbase of Golden State could fill the Ball Arena.

Mike Singer @msinger Michael Malone: “I imagine this place is going to be half-filled with Warriors fans.” Michael Malone: “I imagine this place is going to be half-filled with Warriors fans.”

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole has made five threes in both Games 1 and 2. Steph Curry dropped 34 points in 23 minutes off the bench in Game 2. Draymond Green has combined for 15 assists in Games 1 and 2.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is averaging 10.5 rebounds in this series. The Nuggets outrebounded the Warriors 47-35 in Game 2. The Nuggets have lost by a combined 36 points in Games 1 and 2.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in Game 1

The Warriors will likely continue their lineup from Games 1 and 2, as Curry is still on a minutes restriction.

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson should start in the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins plays the small forward position as usual. Draymond Green could be the power forward and Kevon Looney the center.

If coach Kerr decides to start the death lineup, Green could shift to center, while Wiggins will be the power forward; Curry will start at point, while Poole will be the small forward.

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton should run the backcourt, with Jeff Green starting as the small forward. Aaron Gordon should retain his power forward position, while Nikola Jokic should be the center, as usual. Bones Hyland could come off the bench, along with Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 84 points in Game 2. Nikola Jokic is averaging five assists in this series. The Nuggets were 23-18 at home in the regular season.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

