Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Denver Nuggets will host the Golden State Warriors at the Ball Arena on Sunday in Game 4 of their first round NBA Playoffs series.

The Warriors have looked extremely dominant so far, with several oddsmakers and analysts picking them to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy this year. They have a commanding 3-0 series lead. With no team in NBA history ever coming back from a 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series, the Nuggets have their task cut out against the Warriors.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the best offensive trio in the NBA. Draymond Green is the league's best defender. Warriors have depth, experience. Other teams have injuries. The Death Lineup is back. Golden State is the favorite again.

The Warriors' death lineup has blown the Nuggets away in all three games so far. The guard trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have combined for 70-80 points in each game and with incredibly high efficiency.

Draymond Green is arguably playing some of the best defense of his life. He is so good at stopping Jokic that the Warriors don't even need to double-team when the reigning MVP gets the ball.

If the Warriors sweep the Nuggets in this clash, they will have a week off before facing their semifinal opponents. The Memphis-Minnesota series will go at least six games, so the Dubs will get much-needed rest and time to study both potential opponents.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater That's a result many within the Warriors were rooting for tonight. Minnesota win pushes the series with Memphis to at least six games. It can't end until Friday at the earliest. Warriors have opportunity to close tomorrow afternoon and secure a long break.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, don't look like they are going to be the first team in NBA history to come back from 0-3 down in a series. They are severely overwhelmed and look incapable of keeping up with the Warriors' pace.

The sheer number of snipers and cutters in the Warriors team have wreaked havoc on the Denver defense. Meanwhile, the Warriors' incredible defense has frustrated coach Malone and his men. They will try to protect home court and force a Game 5, but even that looks quite unlikely.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

James Wiseman is the only player in the injury report for the Warriors as he has been all season long. He was ruled out of the playoffs after suffering a setback in his recovery. Moreover, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green are dealing with minor pains but should lace up.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors expect everyone available for Game 4 in Denver. Jordan Poole had an elbow issue, Draymond Green tweaked an ankle, but both cleared.

Player Name Status Reason James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets on the bench

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. remain out with long-term injuries. They have been sidelined for practically all season. There was optimism that Murray might return for the playoffs, but now that the Nuggets are down 0-3, he's unlikely to come back.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 24th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors (3) 3-0 -198 O 225 -4.5 Denver Nuggets (6) 0-3 +166 U 225 +4.5

The Warriors are the obvious favorites after dominating their opponents in the first three games. Even though the Warriors had a close win in Game 3, it appeared as though the Nuggets played their best and still couldn't win at home.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have shot 44% from the three-point range in the first three games. Jordan Poole is averaging 29.5 points per game this series. Draymond Green is averaging 8.3 assists per game in this series.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have outrebounded the Warriors by 26 boards in Games 2 and 3. Nikola Jokic is averaging 13 rebounds in this series. Aaron Gordon is averaging 11 points per game in this series.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will likely continue their lineup from the first three games of the series, as Curry is still on a minutes restriction. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson should start in the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green should be the forward pair. Kevon Looney could be the center, as usual.

If coach Kerr decides to start the death lineup, Curry will start at the point, while Poole will be the small forward. Subsequently, Green will shift to center, while Wiggins will be the power forward.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets should deploy their usual lineup. Monte Morris and Will Barton will likely run the backcourt, while Jeff Green starts as the small forward. Aaron Gordon could retain his power forward position, while Nikola Jokic starts as the center, as usual. Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes should come off the bench.

Nikola Jokic is averaging five assists per game in this series. Steph Curry is averaging the most points per minute in NBA playoff history. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.7 made threes per game in this series.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

