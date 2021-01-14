Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 14th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an exciting clash this Thursday in the 2020-2021 NBA ,the Denver Nuggets will host the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors, who will kick off their road trip with this matchup. will face teams in the Western Conference in their next few games. They are coming off a disappointing 95-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

After a great start in the first half, the Golden State Warriors couldn't find their rhythm in the second, posting only 20 points in the last quarter. Stephen Curry had an off night by his lofty standards, going for 20 points in 36 minutes from the floor.

Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 22 points to go with seven boards and three assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in with 17 points on the night. Overall, the Golden State Warriors have played well this season as they continue to prove their relevance in a stacked Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets had won four of five games before falling 116-122 to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Achilles heel for the Denver Nuggets this season has been their defense, as they are languishing at the bottom end of the defensive ratings. The Denver Nuggets did not have an answer for the surging Kevin Durant, who is having an MVP-caliber season.

Durant posted 34 points, 13 assists and nine boards in 36 minutes on the night. The Denver Nuggets' two star players, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, both scored over 20 points but could not get their team over the line. The Nuggets will aim to get back on track against the Golden State Warriors, as they would have home-court advantage on their side.

Nikola Jokic (244 points, 112 rebounds and 104 assists) is the second player with 200+ points, 100+ rebounds and 100+ assists through their first 10 games in a season.



Oscar Robertson (1961-62) was the first. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/A0rSNlnkoV — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 11, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Injury updates

The Golden State Warriors don't have any new player injuries as they head into this game. However, they continue to be without Alen Smailagic and Marquese Chriss, who are recovering from injuries. Klay Thompson is out for the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon.

The Denver Nuggets' slow start to the season can be credited to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Porter Jr. has missed seven games for the Denver Nuggets this season.

After their loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Denver Nuggets' head coach Micheal Malone said that Porter tested positive for COVID-19, which makes him unavailable for this matchup. Moreover, Greg Whittington is out with a left knee sprain, and Gary Harris may not play due to personal reasons.

Initial injury report for tomorrow's game against the Warriors.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/OqDfSZj7UK — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 13, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Line-ups

The Golden State Warriors have had decent results with their current starting-five of James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Coach Steve Kerr will probably continue to give the quintet more playing time as they begin to bond as a unit. The season is just getting started, and the Golden State Warriors have many new pieces that could require some game-time to gel with the team.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have not been consistent this campaign due to several reasons.

On the bright side, their star duo of Jokic and Murray are performing well. They are leading their side in production from the floor on a nightly basis. The Denver Nuggets have proven that they can come from behind as long as they have the duo healthy and firing on all cylinders.

The Nuggets are expected to play with the same starting five of Jokic, Millsap, Barton, Harris, and Murray as they did in their previous game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

The Golden State Warriors take a knee for the national anthem.

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

The Denver Nuggets and the DallasMavericks before the playing of the National Anthem

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.