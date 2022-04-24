Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 24th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Denver Nuggets will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their first round series, hoping to avoid a clean sweep.

The Warriors feared the worst when they suffered a blow against the Boston Celtics, losing their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury. However, the sharpshooter's return against Denver, coupled with the emergence of Jordan Poole as a bonafide third scoring option, has taken the Warriors to the brink of sweeping the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets ended the regular season as the sixth seed in the West as superstar Nikola Jokic continues to put in impressive performances. The reigning MVP continues to be the driving force for the Nuggets. However, he just hasn't had the support from his teammates in the postseason.

Game Details

Game: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, Apr. 24th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, Apr. 25th; 1 AM).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Klay Thompson against the Washington Wizards

The Warriors came into the postseason with fears that their three key players haven't had much time together on the court due to injury. However, with the next-man-up mentality, Jordan Poole has excelled after slotted into the starting five, allowing Curry to be eased back into the lineup.

With sharpshooters like Curry, Klay and Poole, the Warriors have a three-headed monster who are a threat in the half court. Moreover, with Draymond Green running the offense, the Warriors have re-established their championship credentials.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets in action against the Brooklyn Nets

The Denver Nuggets have been quite brilliant this season and look like a formidable unit. Their defense has been solid. That has helped them stay competitive despite losing two of their best players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to long-term injuries.

However, the lack of an offensive threat beside Jokic has been evident in the postseason. They have missed Murray and Porter Jr and are on the verge of getting swept in the first round.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordan; F - Jeff Green; Center - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spreads - April 24, 2022

Team Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors -180 O 225 -4 Denver Nuggets +155 U 225 +4

The Nuggets are coming into this game with their season on the line. The Warriors are on the brink of sweeping the Nuggets. Considering the way the offense has performed for both teams, the Warriors are being labeled the favorites by bookmakers.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Steph Curry is averaging 25.7 PPG this series. The Warriors won the first three games

Denver Nuggets

Jokic is averaging 27.1 PPG during the regular season. Denver has lost their three games in this series. The Nuggets ended the regular season with six wins in their last 10 games.

Warriors vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets are seriously undermanned coming into this series. That, coupled with the emergence of Jordan Poole, will likely result in the Warriors taking Game 4 and sweeping the Nuggets.

The Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. The Nuggets have won 23 games at home this season. The Warriors have won 22 games on the road this season.

Where to watch Warriors vs Nuggets?

You can watch the live action via the NBA League Pass, and the game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

