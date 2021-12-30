Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - December 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the Ball Arena on Thursday. In the last meeting between the two teams on Tuesday, the Nuggets emerged victorious.

In a nail-biter as the Warriors crawled their way back into the game, despite being down by 24 points at half-time. Stephen Curry made up for a poor first half by putting in a great performance in the second. He ended the game with 23 points, but it was not enough on the night, as Denver hung on to grab a win on the night.

Nikola Jokic starred for the Nuggets with 22 points and 19 rebounds. He had a key block in the clutch, which eventually sealed the win for his team. The Serb will hope for a similar performance when he takes the floor against the Warriors on Thursday.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 30; 10:30 PM ET (Friday, December 31; 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. They hold a 27-7 record, and are locked with Phoenix for the top seed in the West.

The team is expecting the return of sharpshooter Klay Thompson, which would further strengthen the team. Curry has had a stellar season, and is playing extremely well. Going into this game, he will hope for another great outing right from the tip-off.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been in the news ever since he broke the NBA's all-time three-point record. The 33-year-old has played extremely well, and is one of the frontrunners for the MVP award.

He is averaging 27.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 5.9 APG in 32 appearances. He will hope to put in a great performance, and help the Warriors seek revenge for their defeat against the Nuggets a few days ago.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Only one man in NBA history has made 3,000 threes



& his name is Wardell Stephen Curry II Only one man in NBA history has made 3,000 threes& his name is Wardell Stephen Curry II https://t.co/b1WSvdsR2k

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Gary Payton II; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Juan Toscano- Anderson; C - Kevon Looney.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have been marred by injuries since the start of the season. After losing Jamal Murray to an ACL injury last season, the Nuggets also lost Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier to injuries.

Despite all the adversities, the team has managed to stay competitive. They hold a 17-16 record, and stand fifth in the West.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets Put the clamps on last night 🔒 Put the clamps on last night 🔒 https://t.co/aLxdDoEReP

One of the main reasons for the team's success this season has been the form of Nikola Jokic. The Serb has been a great leader, and has also showcased terrific defense this term.

Having already defeated the Warriors, the Nuggets will come into this game with confidence. They will look to bag another win and continue their quest of getting into the playoffs.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been at his very best this season. The reigning MVP is the only star in the Nuggets team, and is leading his troops brilliantly. He is averaging 25.8 PPG, 14.0 RPG and 7.1 APG in 28 appearances thus far.

Jokic is also leading the league in efficiency, which is a clear indication of his dominance. He will be keen to add another monster performance, and help the Nuggets get their third consecutive win.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Facu Compazzo; G - Austin Rivers; F - Will Barton; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

Warriors vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Warriors and the Nuggets played a thrilling game on Tuesday. Although the Nuggets pulled out a win, the way the Warriors fought back in the game was absolutely amazing.

They are yet to lose two games in a row, and would want it to stay that way after the game on Thursday. The Warriors will have the services of Damion Lee and Jordan Poole for this game. That gives them a pretty good chance of winning this clash.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Nuggets game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Warriors and the Nuggets will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area and Altitude Sports.

