Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov 8)

The last two NBA champions, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, will square off at the Ball Arena on Wednesday (Nov 8). It's the marquee game of the night, televised nationally on ESPN.

The Warriors enter this contest behind a 6-2 season record. They are coming off a 120-109 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons. The Dubs have fared well despite playing six of their first eight games away. The road contest against the Nuggets will be their last away game before they begin a five-game home stand.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak ahead of this crucial matchup. It's the final contest of their four-game homestand, giving them a solid advantage to improve their league-best record to 8-1.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game Details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (6-2) vs Denver Nuggets (7-1)

Date and Time: Nov 8, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors seem to have resolved the majority of the issues they faced last season. For starters, they have overcome their road woes and found more stability in their non-Steph Curry minutes and bench production, thanks to new addition Chris Paul.

Despite the questionable fit, CP3 has struck brilliant chemistry with the star players and second unit. He's been critical in their turnover rate drop this year and clutch play. Paul's presence has taken significant pressure off Curry's playmaking duties, allowing him to play more freely.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has looked like his 2016 self with three games over double-digit scores and 50.0% 3-point shooting efficiency across six appearances. The Dubs will hope Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins find some sustainable form beginning with their game against the defending champions.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, haven't missed a beat. They have carried their form from last year's playoffs into this season seamlessly. Nikola Jokic has been firing on all cylinders, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. Meanwhile, the rest of the group has been efficient, too.

Denver has shut down questions over their lack of bench depth, with Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther stepping up big-time after the departures of Bruce Brown Jr. and Jeff Green.

The Nuggets, unfortunately, will not have Jamal Murray on the floor for the foreseeable future after he endured a hamstring strain in Saturday's (Nov 4) 123-101 win over the Chicago Bulls. He could be a big miss in the Nuggets' most challenging game of the season thus far.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

Moneyline: Warriors (+140) vs Nuggets (-166)

Spread: Warriors +3.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o227.5) vs Nuggets (u228.5)

The oddsmakers favor the Denver Nuggets to win against the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets have a homecourt advantage against Steph Curry and Co. Denver also has all their players in decent form. The same can't be said about the Warriors, as some of their crucial rotation players are struggling to get going.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets predicted lineups

Warriors

The Warriors should likely continue their regular starting lineup and rotation, barring any setback in Draymond Green's game-time decision. The forward is questionable. The starting lineup will feature Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Kevon Looney if the former DPOY is available.

If not, sixth man Chris Paul could take his place in the starting five. Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody round off the Dubs' rotation.

Nuggets

The Nuggets' new starting lineup without Jamal Murray features Reggie Jackson as the starting point guard. The other starters remain the same, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Jokic is probable, but will likely play.

Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther and Zeke Nnaji will likely play important minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets top 3 players' stats

Warriors

Steph Curry

30.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 53.0% FG, 47.5% 3-point, 91.3% FT shooting.

Klay Thompson

16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 46.4% FG, 36.5% 3-point shooting.

Jonathan Kuminga

12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 43.8% FG shooting.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 63.3% FG, 38.7% 3-point shooting.

Michael Porter Jr.

15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 46.6% FG, 37.5% 3-points, 90.9% FT shooting.

Aaron Gordon

13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.1 rebounds, 58.0% FG shooting.