Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The biggest show in the NBA right now proceeds to Michigan as the Golden State Warriors take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. This will be the last road game for the Warriors on this road trip and the second night of a back-to-back.

After sleepwalking through the first three quarters, the Golden State Warriors blanketed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter. Instead of GSW’s traditional 3rd quarter explosion, they did it in the pay-off period. They spanked the Cavs with a blistering 36-8 score in the last quarter to win the game.

The Bay Area team is giving off the same invincible vibe as they did in their championship years heading into the game against the Detroit Pistons.

After an NBA-worst 1-8 start to the season, the Detroit Pistons have finally found some semblance of consistency. They are now 3-2 in their last five games, including notable wins against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers.

The Detroit Pistons have found some offensive rhythm going for them lately. In their win against the Pacers, they had five players scoring in double-figures. Cade Cunningham is also showing why the Pistons picked him No.1 overall in this year’s draft. His shooting accuracy still needs some work, but he is contributing in so many ways on the court. He’s one of the reasons why the team is starting to play well.

The Detroit Pistons will need to show more in their game against the best-ranked defense in the NBA in the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry, who was officially listed as questionable in last night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, played through a right hip contusion. He said on record that he will be assessed at some point before the game against the Detroit Pistons. At the very least, he could be listed again as questionable by the Golden State Warriors.

James Wiseman (knee) and Klay Thompson (achilles) are still sidelined with their respective injuries.

Player: Status: Reason: Stephen Curry Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Contusion James Wiseman Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Recovery Klay Thompson Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles; Recovery

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Kelly Olynyk and Isaiah Livers are the most prominent names on the Detroit Pistons’ injury list. They have been ruled out for the game against the Golden State Warriors.

The rest of the names on the list are all assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Saben Lee Out G League - On Assignment Isaiah Livers Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Kelly Olynyk Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Jamorko Pickett Out G League - Two-Way Chris Smith Out G League - Two-Way

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons:

Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors is the best team in the NBA right now [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Assuming Steph Curry will be sidelined for the second night of a back-to-back, Jordan Poole could handle point guard duties. Damion Lee could make his first start at shooting guard against the Detroit Pistons.

The rest of the roster should be what Steve Kerr has been using for the majority of the time this season. Draymond Green will anchor the defense from the power forward spot. Kevon Looney should resume his man in the middle post while Andrew Wiggins carries on with the small forward role.

Detroit Pistons

Coach Dwane Casey’s starting unit should be the regular five when they are all healthy. Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham will handle playmaking and shooting duties, respectively.

The much-improved Saddiq Bey takes his customary small forward role. Jerami Grant, the Pistons’ best player, will play the small-ball power forward position. Plugging the center of the defense will be the youthful Isaiah Stewart.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons:

Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Jordan Poole | Shooting Guard - Damion Lee | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

