Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs first round

The Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs was made official on Tuesday. The Warriors outlasted the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In Tournament to book their ticket to the postseason against the Rockets.

Golden State fell to the play-in spots after losing the regular-season finale to the LA Clippers. They had a comfortable lead over the Grizzlies before nearly collapsing in the fourth quarter. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 74 points to lead the Warriors to the 121-116 win.

Meanwhile, the Rockets finished the regular season at 52-30, which was the second-best in the Western Conference. They return to the postseason for the first time since 2020, when James Harden was still with the team. Their rebuild has paid off, with Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun leading the way.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Head-to-Head

The Warriors and Rockets have faced each other 238 times in the regular season, with Houston slightly ahead 128-110. Golden State wasn't a winning franchise in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In the NBA playoffs, the Warriors are dominant against the Rockets. They battled it out in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, with Golden State coming out on top every time. It was at the peak of the Warriors' dynasty run with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, plus Kevin Durant in the last two years.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Season Stats

The bread and butter for both teams is defense, with the Rockets having the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA this season at 110.3. The Warriors, on the other hand, are not far behind at No. 7 with 111.0.

As for offense, both teams are mediocre at best since they are outside the Top 10 in offensive rating. The Warriors will always be dangerous because of their shooting, particularly Steph Curry, but the Rockets have Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks to make life feel like hell for him.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Last 5 Games

The Warriors and Rockets played against each other five times this season, with Golden State winning the series 3-2. The extra game was due to being matched up in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NBA Cup.

Here are the scores in their last five games:

Rockets def. Warriors 106-96 on April 6, 2025

Warriors def. Rockets 105-98 on Feb. 13, 2025

Rockets def. Warriors 91-90 on Dec. 11, 2024 in the NBA Cup.

Warriors def. Rockets 99-93 on Dec. 5, 2024

Warriors def. Rockets 127-121 in OT on Nov. 2, 2024.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets 2025 NBA Playoffs First Round Schedule

Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets first-round series is scheduled for April 20 at the Toyota Center.

Here's the full schedule, including location, time, date and channel:

Game 1: Toyota Center, 9:30 p.m. EST, April 20 on TNT.

Game 2: Toyota Center, 9:30 p.m. EST, April 23 on TNT.

Game 3: Chase Center, 8:30 p.m. EST, April 6 on ABC.

Game 4: Chase Center, 10:00 p.m. EST, April 8 on TNT.

Game 5*: Toyota Center, TBA

Game 6*: Chase Center, TBA

Game 7*: Toyota Center, TBA

* if necessary

