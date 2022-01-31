×
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry steps back for the game-winning shot
Modified Jan 31, 2022 08:22 PM IST
Preview

The Golden State Warriors visit the Toyota Center in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The two teams are facing off for the third and final time this season and the Dubs have won both their previous matchups. Their last matchup ended in a game-winning buzzer-beater by Stephen Curry, the first of his illustrious career.

STEPH CURRY GAME WINNER https://t.co/uWXHAkFmUq

The Warriors ended their seven-game homestand with a 6-1 record and are now 37-13 for the season. They are ranked first in the league in defense despite the absence of Draymond Green and are winning games with the "next man up" mentality. The Warriors now take on the Rockets, Spurs, Kings and Thunder in their next four games.

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are in rebuilding mode. They are last in the West with a 14-35 record and are hoping for a high first-round pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA draft. If they finish the season where they are currently ranked, they have a 52.1% chance of a top four pick.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the Rockets

James Wiseman and Draymond Green continue to be out with their respective injuries and both are expected to return before the All-Star break. Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both sidelined due to injury management.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
James WisemanOutRight Knee Injury - Recovery
Draymond GreenOutLeft L1-S5 Disc Injury - Recovery
Andre IguodalaOutLeft Hip Injury - Management
Otto Porter Jr.OutLeft Foot Injury - Management
Nemanja BjelicaQuestionableBilateral Back Spasms

Meanwhile, Nemanja Bjelica is listed as questionable due to back spasms.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets is questionable for this game

Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as questionable for this game due to illness, while Usman Garuba is out with a fractured wrist. The rest of the lineup is healthy but Trevelin Queen and Daishen Nix are both sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name:Status:Reason:
Kevin Porter Jr.QuestionableIllness
Daishen NixOutG-League - Two-way
Trevelin QueenOutG-League - Two-way
Usman GarubaOutLeft Wrist Fracture

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will deploy the lineup that they have for the last few games. The Splash brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, will start in the backcourt with Curry at the point. Andrew Wiggins will retain his small forward position and Kevon Looney will be the center as usual.

Either Juan Toscano-Anderson or Jonathan Kuminga will start as the power forward until either Draymond Green or Otto Porter Jr. can play. Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Toscano-Anderson and Bjelica (if he plays) will get the most minutes off the bench.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will likely deploy the lineup from their last game if Kevin Porter Jr. doesn't play. Jalen Green will start as the off-guard and Garrison Mathews will be the point guard in place of Porter. Eric Gordon will start as the small forward and Jae'Sean Tate will be the power forward instead. Christian Wood should retain his center position.

Kenyon Martin Jr., Josh Christopher, Armoni Brooks and DJ Augustin should get major minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney.

Houston Rockets

G - Garrison Matthews | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood.

