Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA Western Conference rivals, the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, will meet each other for the first time this season on Wednesday.

However, the two teams have had vastly different fortunes since the last time they faced each other in the 2020 playoffs.

The Houston Rockets have been in a rebuilding phase since the departure of James Harden. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors, in a state of transition themselves, are coming off a blowout loss against the LA Lakers in their last outing.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup is healthy, with the exception of Klay Thompson. Not in action since 2019, Thompson recently said that his goal is to get ready for the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, backup forward Marquese Chriss continues to be absent as well. He recently walked for the first time since his surgery on Thursday.

Stephen Curry spoke about the Golden State Warriors' struggles in the postgame interview following the blowout loss to the LA Lakers. He said in this regard:

"We got to play better; we have to develop a winning attitude every single night. Honestly, we've got to get sick of just getting blown out..cause that's embarassing. I think we have to have some pride about how we're playing. You can lose games, that's gonna happen but...um..not like that."

Houston Rockets

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets' injury struggles continue, as a significant chunk of their roster is either unfit to play or questionable.

Entering this matchup on a debilitating 17-game losing streak, their chances of ending this run seem negligible.

Dante Exum (calf), Eric Gordon (groin), Rodions Kurucs (oblique), John Wall (knee), David Nwaba (wrist) and Victor Oladipo (rest) are all ruled out for the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Rockets Christian Wood, Danuel House Jr. and Ben McLemore all listed as questionable to play against Warriors tonight. Wall, Oladipo, Nwaba, Gordon, Exum, Kurucs, Tucker all out. Good chance for Wood to return but with restricted minutes. House, too. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 17, 2021

Moreover, Christian Wood (ankle), Danuel House Jr. (knee) and Ben McLemore (ankle) are listed as questionable for this game. Furthermore, PJ Tucker is officially not on the roster, as the Rockets front office is trying to find a new team for him.

With so many players injured or unavailable, the Houston Rockets don't seem like getting out of their rut any time soon.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will continue to use their usual lineup in this game. Stephen Curry is the superstar point guard for the team and is leading the league in ORPM (Offensive Real Plus/Minus), while also scoring the second-most points so far this season.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. could play the small forward and shooting guard, respectively. Draymond Green continues to impress as the power forward, while their starting center will likely be Kevon Looney. Rookie James Wiseman has averaged a lot of minutes at center as well.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets

With a severely injury-depleted roster, the Houston Rockets are the firm underdogs in this game.

They are missing Wall, Oladipo and Wood, which reduces much of their offensive prowess.

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to start in place of John Wall as the point guard. Sterling Brown and Kenyon Martin Jr. will likely play in place of Victor Oladipo and Danuel House Jr., respectively. Jae'Sean Tate is healthy and should start as the power forward.

Moreover, Justin Patton is expected to replace Christian Wood as the center.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry, G - Andrew Wiggins, F - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney.

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr., G - Sterling Brown, F - Kenyon Martin Jr., F - Jae'Sean Tate, C - Justin Patton.