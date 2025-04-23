Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are set to face off in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. The Rockets surrendered their home-court advantage after Steph Curry and company delivered a stellar road performance, securing a 95-85 victory in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

With Game 2 approaching, the pressure is squarely on Ime Udoka and his Rockets to respond and avoid falling into a 2-0 hole. The task won’t be easy as they’re facing a battle-tested Warriors squad loaded with veteran leadership and championship pedigree.

For Houston, the first order of business will be improving their shooting, particularly from beyond the arc. The Rockets managed just six 3-pointers in Game 1, while the Warriors knocked down 12. Additionally, Houston must tighten up their transition defense after allowing 16 fast break points and gifting Golden State 25 points off 16 turnovers.

While the Rockets contained Steph Curry reasonably well, the Warriors' superstar still found ways to score 31 points, including a pair of signature deep threes. To even the series, Houston will need to elevate their defensive efforts not only against Curry but also against Jimmy Butler, who remains a key factor for Golden State.

On the other side, Steve Kerr’s primary concern will be addressing the Warriors' struggles on the glass. Golden State was out-rebounded 52-36 and allowed a staggering 22 offensive boards.

Although they escaped with a win in Game 1, another lopsided rebounding effort could prove costly as the series progresses. The Warriors will need to shore up their presence in the paint to maintain control moving forward.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports for Apr. 23

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors will enter Game 2 with a fully healthy roster as no players are listed on the injury report.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have two players on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle impingement) and Jock Landale (knee) have been ruled out of the game.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 23

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth charts

The Warriors' projected starting lineup for Game 2 is expected to feature Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Stephen Curry Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jimmy Butler III Draymond Green Pat Spencer Gary Payton II Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos Quinten Post Taran Armstrong





Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth charts

The Rockets' projected starting lineup for Game 2 is expected to feature Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Aaron Holiday Reed Sheppard Tari Eason Jabari Smith Jr. Steven Adams

Cam Whitmore

Jeff Green



