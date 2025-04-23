  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Golden State Warriors
  • Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 23, 2025 17:30 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs. (Image Credit: Imagn)
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs. (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are set to face off in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. The Rockets surrendered their home-court advantage after Steph Curry and company delivered a stellar road performance, securing a 95-85 victory in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Ad

With Game 2 approaching, the pressure is squarely on Ime Udoka and his Rockets to respond and avoid falling into a 2-0 hole. The task won’t be easy as they’re facing a battle-tested Warriors squad loaded with veteran leadership and championship pedigree.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For Houston, the first order of business will be improving their shooting, particularly from beyond the arc. The Rockets managed just six 3-pointers in Game 1, while the Warriors knocked down 12. Additionally, Houston must tighten up their transition defense after allowing 16 fast break points and gifting Golden State 25 points off 16 turnovers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the Rockets contained Steph Curry reasonably well, the Warriors' superstar still found ways to score 31 points, including a pair of signature deep threes. To even the series, Houston will need to elevate their defensive efforts not only against Curry but also against Jimmy Butler, who remains a key factor for Golden State.

Ad

On the other side, Steve Kerr’s primary concern will be addressing the Warriors' struggles on the glass. Golden State was out-rebounded 52-36 and allowed a staggering 22 offensive boards.

Although they escaped with a win in Game 1, another lopsided rebounding effort could prove costly as the series progresses. The Warriors will need to shore up their presence in the paint to maintain control moving forward.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports for Apr. 23

Golden State Warriors injury report

Ad

The Warriors will enter Game 2 with a fully healthy roster as no players are listed on the injury report.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Rockets have two players on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle impingement) and Jock Landale (knee) have been ruled out of the game.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 23

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth charts

Ad

The Warriors' projected starting lineup for Game 2 is expected to feature Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Stephen Curry

Buddy Hield

Moses Moody

Jimmy Butler III

Draymond Green

Pat Spencer

Gary Payton II

Jonathan Kuminga

Gui Santos

Quinten Post

Taran Armstrong




Kevon Looney

Ad

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth charts

The Rockets' projected starting lineup for Game 2 is expected to feature Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

Fred VanVleet

Jalen Green

Amen Thompson

Dillon Brooks

Alperen Sengun

Aaron Holiday

Reed Sheppard

Tari Eason

Jabari Smith Jr.

Steven Adams


Cam Whitmore


Jeff Green


About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications