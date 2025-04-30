Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 (April 30) | 2025 NBA Playoffs 

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors will travel to Texas to face the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. The Bay Area team currently holds a 3-1 lead in the series and hopes to clinch it with a win in Houston. In the last game, the Warriors beat the Rockets by three points.

After failing to directly qualify for the playoffs with a seventh-place finish, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament to enter the playoffs. Earning a tie against the second-seed Houston Rockets, the Bay Area team has since exceeded expectations as they are on the verge of qualification in five games.

Defeating the Rockets by 10 points in Game 1, the Warriors suffered a 15-point loss in the second game before welcoming the Texans to California for Game 3. At Chase Center, the Warriors defeated the Rockets in both games, giving them an advantageous position heading into Game 5.

However, the Rockets will not be an easy team to beat despite the two-game lead. They finished as the second seed in the West and are one of the best defensive teams. Leading the league in rebounds per game with 48.5, the Houston team is also one of the highest-scoring sides with an average offensive ppg of 109.8.

While both teams will fancy their chances, it is the Warriors that enter the fixture as favorites. Stephen Curry and Co. have been the better side during this series, and with the vast amounts of experience they carry, the team should defeat a fairly young Rockets side.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Report for April 30

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Houston with a relatively fit squad. Jimmy Butler III is the only player currently listed on the injury list, with his availability being questionable at the time of writing.

He is listed as probable with a pelvic contusion but should start given the importance of this game.

Houston Rockets injury report

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets, similar to the Warriors, have a single player out with injury for Game 5. Jae'Sean Tate is out with an ankle injury and will not be a part of the match on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for April 30

Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Golden State starting five should see Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski as the starting guards, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield start as the forwards, while Draymond Green plays the center role.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Stephen Curry Pat Spencer Taran Armstrong SG Brandin Podziemski Gary Payton II SF Buddy Held Moses Moody PF Jimmy Butler Gui Santos Jonathan Kuminga C Draymond Green Quinten Post Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Houston Rockets starting five should see Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green as the starting guards, Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson start as the forwards, while Alpereen Sengun plays the center role.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday SG Jalen Green Reed Sheppard Cam Whitmore SF Amen Thompson Tari Eason PF Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

