Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 7 (May 4) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of two playoff games scheduled on Sunday. This is Game 7 of the Warriors-Rockets series, and the winner will advance to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Ad

Golden State vs. Houston is the last playoff series to be decided in Round 1 of the 2025 NBA postseason. In this winner-take-all game, the Rockets — who entered the playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference — will enjoy homecourt advantage as a rabid Houston crowd is expected to pack Toyota Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After a 1-1 series deadlock, the Warriors — bannered by Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green — took Games 3 and 4 in the Bay Area. Though Golden State had a formidable 3-1 lead at that point, the Rockets stormed back in Games 5 and 6 to stay alive in the series.

One prominent theme of this series has been youth vs. experience. On the one hand, the veterans on the Golden State side have leveraged their championship know-how to win tough games on the road. On the other hand, the young stallions of the Rockets squad (such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green) have showcased their energy and athleticism on both ends of the floor.

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Injury reports

Warriors injury report for May 4

No Warriors are listed on the injury report for Game 7. Though Curry and Gary Payton II have been dealing with thumb injuries as of late, both are expected to play on Sunday. The same can be said for Butler, who has gutted it out in this series after sustaining a back injury back in Game 2.

Ad

Rockets injury report for May 4

Jock Landale (knee) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) won't be suiting up for the Rockets in Game 7.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups and depth chart

Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Pat Spencer Buddy Hield Moses Moody Braxton Key Gary Payton II Kevin Knox II Jonathan Kuminga Jimmy Butler III Gui Santos Trayce Jackson-Davis Draymond Green Quinten Post Kevon Looney

Ad

Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Jalen Green Reed Sheppard Nate Williams Dillon Brooks Tari Eason Cam Whitmore Amen Thompson Jabari Smith Jr Jeff Green Alperen Sengun Steven Adams

Ad

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets?

The Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA Playoffs Game 7 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Toyota Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will air locally on SCHN and NBCS. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.