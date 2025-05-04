Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 7 (May 4) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of two playoff games scheduled on Sunday. This is Game 7 of the Warriors-Rockets series, and the winner will advance to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
Golden State vs. Houston is the last playoff series to be decided in Round 1 of the 2025 NBA postseason. In this winner-take-all game, the Rockets — who entered the playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference — will enjoy homecourt advantage as a rabid Houston crowd is expected to pack Toyota Center.
After a 1-1 series deadlock, the Warriors — bannered by Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green — took Games 3 and 4 in the Bay Area. Though Golden State had a formidable 3-1 lead at that point, the Rockets stormed back in Games 5 and 6 to stay alive in the series.
One prominent theme of this series has been youth vs. experience. On the one hand, the veterans on the Golden State side have leveraged their championship know-how to win tough games on the road. On the other hand, the young stallions of the Rockets squad (such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green) have showcased their energy and athleticism on both ends of the floor.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Injury reports
Warriors injury report for May 4
No Warriors are listed on the injury report for Game 7. Though Curry and Gary Payton II have been dealing with thumb injuries as of late, both are expected to play on Sunday. The same can be said for Butler, who has gutted it out in this series after sustaining a back injury back in Game 2.
Rockets injury report for May 4
Jock Landale (knee) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) won't be suiting up for the Rockets in Game 7.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups and depth chart
Warriors starting lineup and depth chart
Rockets starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets?
The Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets NBA Playoffs Game 7 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Toyota Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will air locally on SCHN and NBCS. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.
