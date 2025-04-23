Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips - April 23 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

Game 2 of the first-round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets is scheduled for Wednesday at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are looking to even things up, while the Warriors are trying to take a 2-0 series lead.

Ad

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 56 points to help Golden State beat Houston, 95-85. The Warriors built a 20-point lead at one point, but the Rockets mounted a comeback in the second half. They just ran out of steam as Curry closed things in style.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can watch the game live on TNT, with tipoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST. It's also available via live stream on Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all subscription-based platforms.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Warriors (+135) vs. Rockets (-160)

Spread: Warriors +3.5 (-112) vs. Rockets -3.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Warriors o203.5 (-110) vs. Rockets u203.5 (-110)

Ad

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Rockets began Game 1 with a lot of energy before the Warriors took over and disrupted the hosts' rhythm. Alperen Sengun was the lone bright spot for Houston, with Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet all struggling with their shots.

Steph Curry was simply phenomenal, showcasing that his previous 3-point dud in the regular season was a fluke. Jimmy Butler also proved that "Playoff Jimmy" wasn't a myth, coming out aggressive and ready to win. They have to come out swinging, especially with all the potential adjustments to be made by coach Ime Udoka.

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Rockets

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Jalen Green | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Amen Thompson | C - Alperen Sengun

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Betting Tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points via DraftKings. Curry is coming off a 31-point performance, so it might be best to place your money on him going OVER (-120). He has scored 25 points or more in five of his last six games.

Ad

Alperen Sengun is favored to go UNDER (-135) 21.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Sengun to hit the mark and go OVER (+100). He showed in Game 1 that he can dominate a defensive player like Draymond Green, who had trouble stopping the Turkish player.

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Prediction

The Warriors are the slight underdogs heading into Game 2 of their series against the Rockets. Coach Ime Udoka surely has something up his sleeve, while the Warriors are happy to get one on the road before heading back to the Chase Center.

The prediction is a win for the Rockets, with the Warriors covering the spread and the total going OVER 203.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.