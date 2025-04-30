Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips - April 30 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The No. 7 Golden State Warriors aim to close out their first-round series against the No. 2 Houston Rockets in Game 5 on Wednesday. The Warriors have taken the last two games in the matchup, including a gritty 109-106 victory in Game 4 — the first time in the series both teams broke the 100-point barrier.

Golden State’s success has come down to late-game execution and improved offense. Houston, meanwhile, has leaned heavily on Alperen Sengun — their only player averaging over 20 points per game at 22.3 ppg.

To force a Game 6, the Rockets will need bigger outings from Jalen Green (15.5 ppg on 39.0% shooting) and Fred VanVleet (14.8 ppg on 35.2%).

Here’s a preview of Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets first-round series, scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors (+152) vs Rockets (-180)

Spread: Warriors +4.5 (-110) vs Rockets -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o203.5 (-110) vs Rockets 203.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets preview

The Warriors have leaned heavily on their veteran trio — Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green — and the strategy has paid off.

Curry exploded for 30+ in Games 1 and 3; Butler delivered 25+ in Games 1 and 4; and Green came up huge on defense, including the game-saving stop in Game 4, while consistently bringing energy and grit.

This formula has given Golden State the edge over a Houston squad that lacks a proven closer. Aside from his 38-point outburst in Game 2, Jalen Green has failed to hit double figures in the other three games and is shooting just 31.3% from long range.

The Rockets’ struggles at the free-throw line — a poor 63.2% — have already cost them dearly.

The keys for both squads are straightforward: for the Warriors, their big three needs to keep showing up; for the Rockets, the offense has to click, and Jalen Green, along with the rest of the supporting cas,t must rise to the occasion.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Buddy Hield | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Rockets

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Jalen Green | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Amen Thompson | C - Alperen Sengun

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets betting props

Steph Curry O/U 26.5 points – Take the over.

Jimmy Butler O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Green O/U 16.5 points – Take the over.

Fred VanVleet O/U 14.5 points – Take the over.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Warriors are up 3-1 — a series lead that may give some pause given their history — and the Rockets are playing at home. Still, we’re backing Golden State to get it done tonight and move on to the next round.

Our prediction: Warriors win by 16.

