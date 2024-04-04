Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of the five NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Golden State winning the previous two games. The most recent win, 121-116, came on Nov. 20.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 4.

The Rockets hold a 126-106 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent game between the two teams behind Steph Curry’s 32 points and five rebounds. Alperen Sengun had 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block for Houston.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, at Toyota Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Space City Home Network and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-175) vs. Rockets (+145)

Spread: Warriors (-4) vs. Rockets (+4)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o227) vs. Rockets -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets preview

The Warriors (41-34) are 10th in the West and have won five straight, the longest win streak in the NBA currently. They most recently beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-100 on Tuesday. Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 23 points, as Steph Curry struggled and had just 13 points.

While the Warriors have created a three-game separation from the Rockets, they wouldn’t like to open the door of opportunity for Houston again.

The Rockets (38-37) are 11th in the West and have lost two games on the trot. Before the losses, Houston won 11 straight and got as close as just one game to the Warriors. The two defeats stalled their momentum for a play-in spot but a win on Thursday could go a long way to revive hope among fans.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as questionable with a knee issue. Gary Payton II is probable with left ankle soreness. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Klay Thompson SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Draymond Green C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Warriors’ key substitutes should be Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II.

The Rockets will be without arguably their best player in Alperen Sengun who is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain. Tari Eason (benign growth in lower leg) and Steven Adams (knee) are out as well. Houston coach Ime Udoka should start:

PG: Fred VanVleet SG: Jalen Green SF: Dillon Brooks PF: Amen Thompson C: Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston’s key substitutes should be Cam Whitmore, Jeff Green and Jock Landale.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points. After a lackluster game against Dallas, Curry should have a comeback game against Houston and score more than 25.5 points.

Jalen Green has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 20.0 points. Green should find it difficult to score over 26.5 points against Golden State’s defense that has held teams to 100 points or less in four of the past five games.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors on the road. Golden State should cover the spread for a win. The Warriors defense should limit Houston’s scoring, leading to the team total being under 227 points.