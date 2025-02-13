Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 13, 2025

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Houston Rockets on Thursday before returning home to host the All-Star Game. The Warriors are going to play their second game of a back-to-back after losing to the Dallas Mavericks last night. The Rockets, on the other hand, beat the Phoenix Suns for their second-straight win.

Thursday's contest is also the fourth meeting of the season between the Warriors and Rockets. Golden State won the first two on Nov. 2 (127-121) and on Dec. 5 (99-93), while Houston got one back on Dec. 7 (91-90). The two teams will face each other five times this season, with one more scheduled for April 6.

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Warriors came up short against the Mavericks on Wednesday. The Rockets improved to 2-0 in their current four-game homestand after dominating Kevin Durant and the Suns at the Toyota Center.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game Details and Odds

The Warriors-Rockets game is scheduled to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and the Space City Home Network in Houston.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Warriors (+198) vs. Mavericks (-245)

Spread: Warriors +6.5 (-110) vs. Mavericks -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o217 (-110) vs. Mavericks u217 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Golden State Warriors are 9-1 against the Houston Rockets in their last 10 matchups.

The Warriors are 8-15 as the underdogs this season.

The Rockets are 26-10 if they are the favorites to win the game.

Golden State is 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games against the Rockets.

Houston is 0-5 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER four times in Golden State's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER eight times in Houston's last 12 games against the Warriors.

Player Props

Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Curry to go OVER (-105) against the Houston Rockets.

Jimmy Butler is favored to go OVER 19.5 points via DraftKings. Expect "Jimmy Buckets" to hit the mark and have at least 20 points.

Jalen Green has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Green to go OVER (-106) against the Golden State Warriors.

Alperen Sengun is favored to go UNDER (-122) 20.5 points via FanDuel. Expect the one-time All-Star to score 20 points or less.

Note: Monitor both teams' injury reports since they are playing in the second game of a back-to-back.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Prediction

The Houston Rockets are favored to beat the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday night. The Rockets have a young roster who could punish the Warriors' lack of pace. Amen Thompson should be a difference-maker for Houston, making life hell for the visitors.

The prediction is a win for the Rockets, with the Warriors covering the spread and the total going OVER 217 points.

