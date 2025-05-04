Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips - May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 7

The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Sunday for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. The Warriors were up 3-1 in the series, but the Rockets have battled back to force a do-or-die game at home in front of their fans.

Ad

Golden State came out flat in Game 5 and were blown out 131-116 before heading back to the Chase Center for Game 6. The Rockets' zone defense, Fred VanVleet and the duo of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams helped force Game 7 with a 115-107 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can watch Game 7 of the Warriors-Rockets series on TNT. It's also available locally in San Francisco via NBC Sports Bay Area. Live stream options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Warriors (+120) vs. Rockets (-142)

Spread: Warriors +2.5 (-106) vs. Rockets -2.5 (-114)

Ad

Total (O/U): Warriors o204.5 (-110) vs. Rockets u204.5 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Warriors will need to make the adjustment after facing problems defending Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. They went small-ball, but the twin towers were just too big to overcome. They also failed to crack the zone defense implemented by coach Ime Udoka.

Steve Kerr will likely use centers Quinten Post, Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis to slow down Sengun and Adams. Steph Curry also needs to take over this game, while Draymond Green has to show why he was a finalist in the 2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards voting.

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Rockets

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Jalen Green | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Amen Thompson | C - Alperen Sengun

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Betting Tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go UNDER (-122) 26.5 points, which is not a bad bet to make. He's gone under three times during the series, so take the risk and bet OVER (-108) since it's a winner-take-all game.

Ad

Fred VanVleet is favored to go OVER (-132) 16.5 points. It's a good bet to make since FVV has hit the mark in his last four games. The Warriors might work overtime in trying to stop him, but he'll likely score at least 17 points.

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the slight underdogs heading into the game against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors lost all momentum after losing Game 5 in an embarrassing fashion and Game 6 in a close matchup. The Rockets have homecourt advantage, while Golden State has the experience.

The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the total going OVER 204.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.