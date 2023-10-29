Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and game preview - October 29, 2023 

The Golden State Warriors have looked good to start the new season. They're adapting to a smaller rotation, courtesy of Chris Paul's acquisition during the summer and his insertion into the starting lineup. They are favorites heading into their match against the Houston Rockets on October 29.

The Rockets have lost their opening two games and don't look like a team that will be turning things around anytime soon. Ime Udoka will have his hands full as he tries to get his new team to buy into his system. The additions of Fred Van Vleet and Dillion Brooks will also take some time to start paying dividends.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are seeing some early signs of internal development. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have both started the new season strong. Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis also look capable of making an impact in limited minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors should be expected to record a comfortable victory over the Houston Rockets. Golden State has an elite core of veterans who all understand how to win at the highest levels. They also have a steady rotation of younger talent who are all fighting to earn playing time on one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

Houston could pose a threat with their pace and explosiveness. However, the Warriors have faced sterner tests, including their first two games of the season. The Rockets' best chance of securing a win in their game against the Warriors is if Steve Kerr's team is complacent and doesn't come into the game with the correct mentality.

Knowing the Warriors, though, they will be ready to add another win to their record, and the return of Draymond Green from injury could be a big boost to their overall roster.

Golden State Warriors Roster

Player Pos Stephen Curry G Usman Garuba C Draymond Green F Trayce Jackson-Davis F Cory Joseph PG Jonathan Kuminga F Kevon Looney PF Moses Moody SG Chris Paul PG Gary Payton II G Brandin Podziemski G Lester Quinones SG Jerome Robinson SG Dario Saric SF Klay Thompson G Andrew Wiggins F

Houston Rockets Roster

Player Pos Dillon Brooks F Reggie Bullock SG Tari Eason F Jalen Green SG Jeff Green F Nathaniel Hinton SF Aaron Holiday PG Jock Landale C Boban Marjanovic C Victor Oladipo G Jermaine Samuels SF Alperen Sengun C Jabari Smith, Jr. F Jae'sean Tate F Amen Thompson G Fred VanVleet G Cam Whitmore F Nate Williams, Jr. SG

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Where to watch

You can watch the game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Space City Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, Fubo, and NBA League Pass.

The game will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Players to watch

The Golden State Warriors will receive a significant boost with Draymond Green's return from injury. It will be interesting to see how the veteran forward's lack of preseason has affected his fitness. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul will also have big roles to play throughout the contest.

The Houston Rockets will be expecting big nights from Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Fred Van Vleet as they look to cause an upset and secure their first win of the season.