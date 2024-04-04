Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Toyota Center in Houston, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with the Warriors winning the first two. The encounter is part of the NBA's five-game lineup tonight.

The Warriors have surged, claiming victory in five consecutive games and securing a three-game lead for the coveted final playoff position. On Tuesday evening, the Warriors endured another commanding display from Luka Doncic, ultimately clinching a hard-fought 104-100 victory over Dallas on their home court.

Andrew Wiggins led the charge with 23 points, demonstrating versatility by assuming the defensive responsibility of containing the NBA's top scorer, Doncic, throughout the matchup.

The Rockets' bid for a playoff berth faces dire straits as they host the Warriors on Thursday night. With just seven games remaining in the regular season, the Rockets trail the Warriors by a three-game margin. Following a 113-106 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the Rockets' season record stands at 38-37.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 4

The Warriors have listed three players on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is questionable, Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable and Dario Saric (knee) is available.

Player Status Injury Jonathan Kuminga questionable knee Gary Payton II probable ankle Dario Saric available knee

Kuminga is listed as questionable for Thursday's game due to bilateral knee tendonitis. He has sat out the Warriors' past four matchups. Nevertheless, prior to Tuesday's game, coach Steve Kerr had indicated that Kuminga would rejoin the lineup for tonight's matchup.

In the interim, Trayce Jackson-Davis has assumed the starting position, while Kevon Looney has made his return to the rotation. If Kuminga is cleared to play against the Rockets, he would presumably reclaim his starting role.

Houston Rockets injury report for April 4

The Rockets have listed three players on their injury report: Tari Eason (leg), Steven Adams (knee) and Alperen Sengun (ankle, knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Alperen Sengun out ankle, knee Tari Eason out leg Steven Adams out knee

When Sengun sustained his injury roughly a month before the regular season's conclusion on April 14, many speculated that the Grade 3 ankle sprain would prematurely conclude Sengun's 2023-24 season.

However, reports at the time did not definitively rule out a potential return. Now, as the competition intensifies in the play-in race, the possibility of Sengun's comeback remains viable.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Pat Spencer SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Lester Quinones SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Nate Williams SG Jalen Green Reggie Bullock Jr. Reggie Bullock Jr. SF Amen Thompson Cam Whitmore Jae' Sean Tate

PF Dillion Brooks Jeff Green C Jabari Smith Jr. Jock Landale Boban Marjanovic

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets?

The marquee Western Conference clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston.

The game will be aired locally on Space City Home Network and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.