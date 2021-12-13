Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors continue their East Coast road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Warriors started the road trip with a 93-102 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. They weren't as efficient shooting the ball as they usually do, making 40% of their shots from the field.

Jordan Poole had a team-high 23 points, shooting 50% from the floor, while Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for the Dubs.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a 106-93 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Caris LeVert had 26 points, while Domantas Sabonis finished with 24 to give Indiana their 12th win of the campaign.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers 3-0 this week. hottest team in the East 🔥 3-0 this week. hottest team in the East 🔥 https://t.co/4aYW2GqwKi

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors injury report remains unchanged from their previous game, with Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Klay Thompson the only three names mentioned again.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Out Knee soreness Klay Thompson Out Achilles injury recovery James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have listed four players on their injury report. TJ Warren and TJ McConnell have been sidelined, while Justin Holiday and Brad Wanamaker have been listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Justin Holiday Questionable Return to competition reconditioning Brad Wanamaker Questionable Not with the team; non-COVID illness TJ McConnell Out Wrist; ligament surgery TJ Warren Out Navicular fracture

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Some reports suggested the Golden State Warriors were considering resting their veteran players for this game, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will likely start in the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will take up the three frontcourt positions.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater All the Warriors’ veterans are expected to play in Indianapolis tomorrow, including Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Had been discussion of them resting, but they won’t. All the Warriors’ veterans are expected to play in Indianapolis tomorrow, including Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Had been discussion of them resting, but they won’t.

Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous outing. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert started as guards in that game, while Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner started on the frontcourt.

Oshae Brissett and Kelan Martin played the most minutes off the bench and are likely to be given the most minutes among the reserves again.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry| Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Chris Duarte | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner.

