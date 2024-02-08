Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for February 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, with the Warriors entering this game on a 4-1 run. On Wednesday, they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-104 on the road. Meanwhile, the Pacers recorded back-to-back wins heading into this game. They toppled the Houston Rockets 132-129 in their previous outing.

The Warriors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Dubs could miss more players on Thursday, with regular absentees, but this information could only be available closer to the game.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have six players on their injury report. Majority of them are questionable, and their status will be upgraded closer to tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers injury reports for Feb. 8

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors will continue to be without Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. Paul is recovering from a hand fracture, while Payton has been out because of a hamstring strain. Both players have missed many weeks of action but could be close to a return. These are the only two players ruled out, as per the information available at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have six players on their injury report. All are listed as questionable. Kendall Brown, Oscar Tshiebwe and Isiah Wong could miss the game because of G-League duties. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton is managing a left hamstring injury, Bennedict Mathurin is dealing with illness, and Jalen Smith has lower back spasms.

Indiana Pacers are on a three-game winning streak against Golden State Warriors

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the few teams who have troubled the Golden State Warriors in recent years. They are on a 3-0 streak against Steph Curry and Co., which started in the 2021-22 NBA season and stretched to three games last season on Dec. 14, 2022. Thursday's clash is the first of the year between the Pacers and Warriors.

The Warriors were amid one of their worst starts away from home. Steph Curry's 38-point outing didn't come to their aid either as the Pacers stormed to a 125-119 win. Tyrese Haliburton was one of the difference makers after tallying 29 points, four rebounds and six assists, shooting 9 of 17, including 5 of 10 from 3.

Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner had 20-point games apiece, which helped the Pacers cancel the Warriors' near-clinical effort offensively. Indiana is an even better team now, with Pascal Siakam on the roster.

However, the Warriors have some momentum, too. It could be another high-scoring game.

