Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 8, 2024

The Golden State Warriors will cap off a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Golden State, which went 0-2 versus Indiana last season, will be hoping to get their first win in over a year against the host team. Steph Curry and his teammates might have a tough time doing that as they will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back set.

The well-rested Pacers, which won 132-129 against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, might be without their newly-named All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton. The NBA’s assists leader is on the injury report as the training staff continues to manage his hamstring injury. If he isn’t available to play, Indiana’s home-court edge might be nullified without their best player.

Golden State’s only loss during their road swing was on Feb. 3 against the Atlanta Hawks in overtime. Steph Curry has been carrying them except on Wednesday’s 127-104 win versus the Philadelphia 76ers where he scored just nine points. The two-time MVP could bounce back with a bang when the Dubs visit the Pacers.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Pacers will host the Warriors on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana at 7:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Bay Area are two of the local channels that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (+210) vs. Pacers (-260)

Spread: Warriors (+6.5) vs. Pacers (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o250.0 -110) vs. Pacers (u250.5 -110)

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

Steph Curry had only nine points a few days after dropping 60 on the Atlanta Hawks. Despite having an off-night the Warriors carved up the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers behind a balanced scoring attack. If they can sustain that form as Curry regains his losing touch, the Warriors will feel confident even in a back-to-back game against the Pacers.

Jonathan Kuminga is showing why the Golden State Warriors refused to involve him in trade talks. He has been helping Curry carry the Warriors since the start of the year. Steve Kerr might rely on him more, particularly as his veteran core might be a little gassed.

The Indiana Pacers are 7-6 without Tyrese Haliburton this season. If he isn’t cleared to play, the Pacers will be in for a rough sailing. Pascal Siakam has been playing well for Indiana since his arrival but having Haliburton is Indiana’s biggest threat on offense. Having the point guard in the lineup is a big step in the Pacers’ goal of maintaining dominance over the Warriors.

Bennedict Mathurin, a key player for the Pacers, is also questionable due to a non-Covid related illness. He will be a big loss if he isn’t available on Thursday night.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins are expected to line up for the Golden State Warriors.

Haliburton is an automatic starter if he is cleared to play. If not, Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle could insert Buddy Hield and move Andrew Nembhard to the point guard spot. Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam are also expected to open the game for Indiana.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Steph Curry is 27.5, which is lower than his 28.1 PPG average for the season. After putting up nine points versus Philadelphia, he could have a big bounce-back scoring night against Indiana. Indiana’s poor defense could also help Curry get over his points prop.

Tyrese Haliburton’s over/under points prop is 19.5, which is lower than his 22.5 PPG season average. Haliburton hasn’t scored over 19 points in his last five games. Indiana’s franchise leader doesn’t have to score a ton to make an impact in the game. He might not get past his points prop on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

If Tyrese Haliburton plays, the Indiana Pacers could defend their home court but allow the Golden State Warriors to cover the +6.5 spread. If the All-Star guard is unavailable, the team from South Bay could end Indiana’s dominance over them.

