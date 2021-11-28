Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 28th.

The Golden State Warriors will head into this game on the back of a 118-103 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. At 17-2 on the season, the Warriors have the best record in the league.

The LA Clippers will head into this game on the back of a 107-96 win against the Detroit Pistons, placing them in the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

A few Golden State Warriors stars will feature in their injury report ahead of their matchup against the LA Clippers.

A new addition to the report will see Damion Lee sidelined from the game for personal reasons. There is no timeline on a return as of yet.

Andre Iguodala also features on the injury report owing to knee injuries. He may sit the game against the Clippers.

Rusty Simmons @Rusty_SFChron The Warriors are suddenly down to 10 active players. Here's the injury report: Jeff Dowtin (two-way), Andre Iguodala (knee), Jonathan Kuminga (G League assignment), Damion Lee (personal reasons), Moses Moody (G League assignment), Klay Thompson (Achilles), James Wiseman (knee). The Warriors are suddenly down to 10 active players. Here's the injury report: Jeff Dowtin (two-way), Andre Iguodala (knee), Jonathan Kuminga (G League assignment), Damion Lee (personal reasons), Moses Moody (G League assignment), Klay Thompson (Achilles), James Wiseman (knee).

Long-term injuries will continue to see James Wiseman and Klay Thompson sidelined from the game. However, there is growing anticipation with regards to Thompson's return, which could be in December.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Damion Lee Out Personal Andre Iguodala Out Knee James Wiseman Out Knee Klay Thompson Out Achilles

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers will feature a few names on their injury report ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors.

Nicolas Batum is expected to miss the game due to health and safety reasons. He has been unavailable for the side since November 21st and is listed as day-to-day.

Long-term injuries on the LA Clippers' roster will continue to see Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston sidelined from the team. With both players recovering from surgery, there is no definite timeline on a return.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Nicolas Batum remains OUT tomorrow vs. the Warriors.



Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Keon Johnson, and Brandon Boston are all OUT as well for the Clippers (latter 2 on G-League assignment) Nicolas Batum remains OUT tomorrow vs. the Warriors.Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Keon Johnson, and Brandon Boston are all OUT as well for the Clippers (latter 2 on G-League assignment)

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nicolas Batum Out Health and Safety Protocol Jason Preston Out Foot Kawhi Leonard Out Knee

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a pretty well-established rotation heading into this game. With no injuries in their starting lineup, the Warriors enjoyed a winning record early in the season.

With the availability and performance of Stephen Curry and the on-court presence of Draymond Green as a vocal leader and anchor, the Warriors also have some of the best bench rotations in the league.

Although Damion Lee and Andre Iguodala are potentially listed out for this game, the Warriors might see more minutes from Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Charlie Cummings @klaytheist11 Juan Toscano-Anderson had a big-time game against the Sixers last night, posting 13/6/6/1/2 without missing a shot. He's been a huge piece for the Dubs in certain matchups, so let's see how:



Great zip on this pass to Gary Payton II who goes up and around Georges Niang for two Juan Toscano-Anderson had a big-time game against the Sixers last night, posting 13/6/6/1/2 without missing a shot. He's been a huge piece for the Dubs in certain matchups, so let's see how:Great zip on this pass to Gary Payton II who goes up and around Georges Niang for two https://t.co/UknNzIjTFE

With Nemanja Bjelica filling in for Kevon Looney as a stretch 5, the Warriors lineup has significant depth. Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga has also been receiving more minutes in games so there is some potential for him to fill in.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers also have a well-defined rotation. With the return of Marcus Morris Sr. and Serge Ibaka to the side, the team has bolstered their overall roster strength.

Although Nicolas Batum will be out for the game, the return of Morris gives the Clippers a solid scoring option outside of Paul George and Reggie Jackson. Luke Kennard's performance has also been impressive on the season as he plays the role of a marksman.

The big-man rotation currently sees Ivica Zubac being replaced by Isaiah Hartenstein. However, with the return of Serge Ibaka this might be subject to some change.

The LA Clippers have also seen some good minutes from Terance Mann. Mann had a great performance against the Pistons in the previous game as he recorded a double-double on the night.

NBA @NBA



Terance Mann (16 PTS, 10 REB) puts up a double-double as the



Reggie Jackson: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Eric Bledsoe: 15 PTS, 3 3PM

Paul George: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL

Jerami Grant: 20 PTS, 10 REB 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Terance Mann (16 PTS, 10 REB) puts up a double-double as the @LAClippers pick up the win!Reggie Jackson: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 ASTEric Bledsoe: 15 PTS, 3 3PMPaul George: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STLJerami Grant: 20 PTS, 10 REB 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Terance Mann (16 PTS, 10 REB) puts up a double-double as the @LAClippers pick up the win!Reggie Jackson: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 ASTEric Bledsoe: 15 PTS, 3 3PMPaul George: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STLJerami Grant: 20 PTS, 10 REB https://t.co/TRJ7w4chKU

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5's

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

LA Clippers

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava